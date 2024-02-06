Twitter
Headlines

Yash Raj Films receives Swiss Excellence Award for its long-standing creative association with Switzerland

'Mamata Banerjee is very much part of...': Rahul Gandhi denies rift in INDIA alliance, claims seat-sharing talks on

AUS vs WI: Australia's historic 6.5 overs chase secures 8-wicket triumph, sweep series 3-0

Kunal Shah’s CRED acquires wealth management platform Kuvera

Meet royal who dated Lata Mangeshkar, ace cricketer, fought family to marry her, both stayed single lifelong when...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Who Is Maulana Mufti Salman Azhari? The Muslim Cleric Who Got Arrested For Alleged Hate Speech

Home Minister Amit Shah's Fiery Speech: 'Abolished 370, Without Using A Single Bullet...'

Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold Medal (55 KG Category) In Senior National Wrestling Championship 2024

5 fruits that increase haemoglobin levels

Teams with most playoff matches in IPL history

8 foods that damage your liver

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

Who Is Maulana Mufti Salman Azhari? The Muslim Cleric Who Got Arrested For Alleged Hate Speech

Home Minister Amit Shah's Fiery Speech: 'Abolished 370, Without Using A Single Bullet...'

Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold Medal (55 KG Category) In Senior National Wrestling Championship 2024

Meet royal who dated Lata Mangeshkar, ace cricketer, fought family to marry her, both stayed single lifelong when...

Meet actress whose debut film was blockbuster, her 2 movies earned over Rs 3000 crore, left Bollywood suddenly due to..

This actor romanced Aishwarya, was bigger than Vijay; one mistake ruined career, became mechanic, cleaned toilets, now..

HomeCricket

Cricket

AUS vs WI: Australia's historic 6.5 overs chase secures 8-wicket triumph, sweep series 3-0

Xavier Bartlett registered a four-wicket haul as Australia defeated West Indies by eight wickets in the third and final ODI on Tuesday.

article-main

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 05:23 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Australia easily beat West Indies by eight wickets in the third ODI at Manuka Oval, winning the three-match series 3-0. West Indies struggled, scoring only 86 runs in 24.1 overs, including a collapse of 6-15 in Canberra. Xavier Bartlett of Australia played a key role, taking four wickets and maintaining his excellent bowling form.

In contrast, only one West Indies player scored more than 12 runs. This total was the second-lowest West Indies score against Australia in men's ODIs and the fifth-lowest overall. Australia, on the other hand, chased down the 87-run target in just 6.5 overs.

Openers Jake Fraser-McGurk (41 off 18 balls) and Josh Inglis (35 not out off 16 balls) easily handled the West Indies' bowling attack. This quick run chase became Australia's fastest successful chase in men's ODIs, beating their previous record set in 2004 against the United States of America.

The match also marked the sixth-shortest men's ODI in history, with Australia bowling out West Indies in just 186 balls. However, Australia faced a setback as Lance Morris left the field with a side strain during his fifth over, and scans will determine the extent of his injury.

West Indies' innings witnessed chaos as Morris wreaked havoc, claiming key wickets in a frenzied 15-ball sequence. Alick Athanaze managed 32 runs, but the team faced a dire situation at 7-73. Xavier Bartlett concluded the innings with impressive figures of 4-21. During Australia's chase, Fraser-McGurk's aggressive play saw him amass 41 runs before falling victim to Alzarri Joseph. Inglis and captain Steve Smith efficiently achieved the target, securing victory with an astonishing 259 balls to spare.

Australia's remarkable 12th consecutive ODI win sets the stage for the upcoming T20 series against West Indies in Hobart.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet superstar, whose boyfriend faked his death to avoid legal case, disappeared abroad with new girlfriend, now he...

Yash Raj Films receives Swiss Excellence Award for its long-standing creative association with Switzerland

IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill was given ultimatum to perform in Vizag Test, batter was....

7th Pay Commission: DA hike likely for Central govt employees; check arrear amount, other details here

Meet 'Vyommitra', India's female robot astronaut who will fly to space this year ahead of Gaganyaan mission; watch video

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

In pics: TV's Ram-Sita Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

Streaming This Week: Animal, Sam Bahadur, Karmma Calling, Shark Tank India 3; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE