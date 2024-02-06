AUS vs WI: Australia's historic 6.5 overs chase secures 8-wicket triumph, sweep series 3-0

Xavier Bartlett registered a four-wicket haul as Australia defeated West Indies by eight wickets in the third and final ODI on Tuesday.

Australia easily beat West Indies by eight wickets in the third ODI at Manuka Oval, winning the three-match series 3-0. West Indies struggled, scoring only 86 runs in 24.1 overs, including a collapse of 6-15 in Canberra. Xavier Bartlett of Australia played a key role, taking four wickets and maintaining his excellent bowling form.

In contrast, only one West Indies player scored more than 12 runs. This total was the second-lowest West Indies score against Australia in men's ODIs and the fifth-lowest overall. Australia, on the other hand, chased down the 87-run target in just 6.5 overs.

Openers Jake Fraser-McGurk (41 off 18 balls) and Josh Inglis (35 not out off 16 balls) easily handled the West Indies' bowling attack. This quick run chase became Australia's fastest successful chase in men's ODIs, beating their previous record set in 2004 against the United States of America.

Congratulations to our Aussie men for clean sweeping the Dettol ODI Series against the West Indies



Time for some T20 fireworks pic.twitter.com/2IPQeWZoyj Cricket Australia @CricketAus February 6, 2024

The match also marked the sixth-shortest men's ODI in history, with Australia bowling out West Indies in just 186 balls. However, Australia faced a setback as Lance Morris left the field with a side strain during his fifth over, and scans will determine the extent of his injury.

West Indies' innings witnessed chaos as Morris wreaked havoc, claiming key wickets in a frenzied 15-ball sequence. Alick Athanaze managed 32 runs, but the team faced a dire situation at 7-73. Xavier Bartlett concluded the innings with impressive figures of 4-21. During Australia's chase, Fraser-McGurk's aggressive play saw him amass 41 runs before falling victim to Alzarri Joseph. Inglis and captain Steve Smith efficiently achieved the target, securing victory with an astonishing 259 balls to spare.

Australia's remarkable 12th consecutive ODI win sets the stage for the upcoming T20 series against West Indies in Hobart.