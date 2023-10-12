Headlines

AUS vs SA ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Lucknow

Check out all the details related to Australia vs South Africa match in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 which will be played in Lucknow.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 08:35 AM IST

Australia will face South Africa in their upcoming World Cup match. The highly anticipated game will take place at the Ekana Sports City Stadium in Lucknow. Unfortunately, the Aussies stumbled in their World Cup 2023 campaign, suffering a defeat in their first game against the host nation, India. Rohit Sharma's formidable team proved their mettle in Chennai, triumphing over the five-time World Champions by six wickets. The Indian spinners had a field day in Chepauk, completely dismantling the Aussie offense. In the second innings, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood made an impressive start, taking three early wickets and limiting India to just two runs in three balls. However, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli showcased their exceptional skills, forging a solid partnership that propelled India to victory. 

On the other hand, South Africa has been in outstanding form, particularly after their recent victory over Australia in a bilateral tour. They enter the game with confidence, having defeated Sri Lanka by an impressive 102 runs in their opening match.

Live Streaming Details

When and where is the Australia vs South Africa ODI World Cup match?

The Australia vs South Africa ODI World Cup match is on Thursday, October 10 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

What time is the Australia vs South Africa ODI World Cup match?

The Australia vs South Africa ODI World Cup match will begin at 2:00 pm (IST). Toss will take place at 1:30 pm.

Where to watch the Australia vs South Africa ODI World Cup match on TV in India?

The Australia vs South Africa ODI World Cup match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the Australia vs South Africa ODI World Cup match on the internet in India?

All the matches of the World Cup, including Australia vs South Africa, will be livestreamed for free on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app. For other devices like TVs or laptops, the user will need to subscribe to Disney+Hotstar.

Pitch report

The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium is renowned for its batting-friendly surface, which is expected to favor the batters once again in this match. As the game progresses, the pacers may find some assistance, particularly in the latter half, while the spinners are likely to dominate during the middle overs.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Thursday predicts a temperature range of 35 degrees Celsius as the high and 22 degrees Celsius as the low. Rainfall is highly unlikely, with only a 1 percent chance.

Probabale playing XIs

South Africa: HE van der Dussen, T Bavuma (C), DA Miller, AK Markram, M Jansen, Q de Kock, H Klaasen (wk), L Ngidi, K Rabada, G Coetzee, KA Maharaj

Australia: Steve Smith, David Warner, MP Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne, MR Marsh, GJ Maxwell, AT Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (C), Josh Hazlewood, A Zampa, Mitchell Starc

