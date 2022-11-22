AUS vs ENG: Travis Head, David Warner shine as Australia beat England by 221 runs to sweep ODI series 3-0

Australia complete a 3-0 series sweep at the MCG.

Travis Head and David Warner scored superb hundreds and set a record opening partnership of 269 runs to propel Australia to a 221-run victory over England in the third One-Day International at the MCG.

Australia amassed an impressive total of 355/5 in 48 overs, leaving England to chase 364 (as per the DLS method).

England's rout was spearheaded by spinner Adam Zampa (4-31) as the visitors were bowled out for 142 in 31.4 overs, their biggest defeat in the 50-over format.

A comprehensive victory helps Australia complete a 3-0 series whitewash against their arch-rivals #AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/ghGQD2tcLj — ICC (@ICC) November 22, 2022

Earlier, Australia got off to a quick start, with Head and Warner enjoying England's exhausted attack's constant flow of short-of-length deliveries.

Head raced to a 91-ball century, his third in one-day internationals, with a four off Chris Woakes, and went on to make a career-best 152, which featured four sixes and 16 fours.

Warner took 97 balls to complete his 19th century, ending a century drought after 1043 days.

Olly Stone (4-85) finally broke the stand in the 39th over, dismissing both openers in four balls.

England, which upset Pakistan in the T20 World Cup final in Melbourne on November 13, was equally disappointing at the batting line. They were never in the chase due to a lack of chemistry, despite Jason Roy's fighting 33.

"It's been fantastic, all three games, everything has really clicked, the bowlers have all wanted to bowl and the batters have been fantastic.

"Good to finish it off here, that's just about the best ODI I've been a part of," Pat Cummins said after the match.

