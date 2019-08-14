Ashes 2019: Rain, grey skies set to wash out first days of Lord's test

The much-waited second test at the Lord's Cricket Ground between England and Australia is set to be a washout as all of London is under continuous rainfall since the early morning on Wednesday.

Fans at the ground are definitely disappointed with the grim weather forecast which is delaying the toss and a possible start of the match.

There was a small period of time during the morning and during the scheduled lunch break when the rain completely stopped and the covers came off.

The ground staff started working on the field to get it to playing condition but unfortunately, the rain came back again.

The Lord's Cricket Ground tweeted out saying, "Bad news. Rain has returned meaning the covers are back on for now. Toss has been delayed until further notice."

The Aussies are currently leading the five-match series 1-0 after their marvellous 251-run win at Edgbaston. Australian cricket Steve Smith was the stand out performer in the first test against the new ICC World Cup champions.