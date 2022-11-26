Amit Mishra hits back at trolls who targeted Akshay Kumar for his reply to Richa Chadha's controversial tweet

Amit Mishra jumps into Akshay Kumar's defense after latter's tweet on Richa Chadha's Galwan comment

Former Indian spinner Amit Mishra is very active on Twitter and he kept his followers updated on various things related to cricket and non-cricket as well. Recently, Mishra jumped into Akshay Kumar's defence, after the Bollywood actor was trolled by fans for his reaction to Richa Chadha's controversial tweet on the Indian Army.

The Indian spin-wizard had earlier slammed Chadha for her reply which didn't go down well with many Indians as it appeared to defame and demean the Indian Army.

Akshay Kumar had also called out Chadha for her tweet on the controversial issue, which led to the actor himself being trolled instead, for holding Canadian citizenship, but Mishra has slammed the veteran actor's critics, schooling them 'hounding those who stand with Indian Army'.

The whole issue stemmed from Richa's reply to Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi, who stated that the Indian Army is ready to take Pakistan-occupied Kashmir back. The 'Fukrey' actress Dwivedi's statement by tweeting 'Galwan says hi'.

Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful towards our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain. pic.twitter.com/inCm392hIH — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 24, 2022

She pointed out the volatile situation at Galwan valley wherein Indian and Chinese forces are currently at loggerheads.

Chadha was subsequently slammed by Akshay who posted a screenshot of her tweet and wrote, "Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful towards our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain."

Subsequently, many Twitter users trolled the veteran actor who was, again and again, pointed out for his Canadian citizenship.

What has happened to our priorities?



Instead of asking that actress to apologise for mocking Galvan martyrs, people are hounding Akshay Kumar and others who are standing with the Indian Army. — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) November 25, 2022

However, Amit Mishra slammed Akshay Kumar's haters, calling them out for standing against the Indian Army.

"What has happened to our priorities? Instead of asking that actress to apologise for mocking Galvan martyrs, people are hounding Akshay Kumar and others who are standing with the Indian Army."

Earlier, the former India spinner had also hit back at Richa Chadha for her tweet.

"Absolutely sickening to say the least.. respect our fallen soldiers, respect those who give their all so that you can sleep peacefully at night," he wrote on Twitter.

After facing huge backlash on her take on the issue, Chadha later issued an apology that read, "Even though it can never be my intention in the least, if the 3 words which are being dragged into a controversy have offended or hurt anyone, I apologise."