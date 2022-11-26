Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Amit Mishra hits back at trolls who targeted Akshay Kumar for his reply to Richa Chadha's controversial tweet

Former Indian spinner Amit Mishra jumped into Akshay Kumar's defence after the actor was trolled for his reply to Richa Chadha's tweet on Indian Army.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 08:18 AM IST

Amit Mishra hits back at trolls who targeted Akshay Kumar for his reply to Richa Chadha's controversial tweet
Amit Mishra jumps into Akshay Kumar's defense after latter's tweet on Richa Chadha's Galwan comment

Former Indian spinner Amit Mishra is very active on Twitter and he kept his followers updated on various things related to cricket and non-cricket as well. Recently, Mishra jumped into Akshay Kumar's defence, after the Bollywood actor was trolled by fans for his reaction to Richa Chadha's controversial tweet on the Indian Army. 

The Indian spin-wizard had earlier slammed Chadha for her reply which didn't go down well with many Indians as it appeared to defame and demean the Indian Army. 

Akshay Kumar had also called out Chadha for her tweet on the controversial issue, which led to the actor himself being trolled instead, for holding Canadian citizenship, but Mishra has slammed the veteran actor's critics, schooling them 'hounding those who stand with Indian Army'. 

READ| 'Everywhere we go..': CSK's tweet wins the internet as they react to fan wearing MS Dhoni's jersey at FIFA World Cup

The whole issue stemmed from Richa's reply to Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi, who stated that the Indian Army is ready to take Pakistan-occupied Kashmir back. The 'Fukrey' actress Dwivedi's statement by tweeting 'Galwan says hi'. 

She pointed out the volatile situation at Galwan valley wherein Indian and Chinese forces are currently at loggerheads. 

Chadha was subsequently slammed by Akshay who posted a screenshot of her tweet and wrote, "Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful towards our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain."

READ| Prakash Raj says 'didn't expect this from' Akshay Kumar, slams actor for reacting to Richa Chadha's Galwan comment

Subsequently, many Twitter users trolled the veteran actor who was, again and again, pointed out for his Canadian citizenship. 

However, Amit Mishra slammed Akshay Kumar's haters, calling them out for standing against the Indian Army. 

"What has happened to our priorities? Instead of asking that actress to apologise for mocking Galvan martyrs, people are hounding Akshay Kumar and others who are standing with the Indian Army."

Earlier, the former India spinner had also hit back at Richa Chadha for her tweet. 

READ| IND vs NZ: How does Cricket World Cup Super League points table read ahead of 2nd ODI?

"Absolutely sickening to say the least.. respect our fallen soldiers, respect those who give their all so that you can sleep peacefully at night," he wrote on Twitter. 

After facing huge backlash on her take on the issue, Chadha later issued an apology that read, "Even though it can never be my intention in the least, if the 3 words which are being dragged into a controversy have offended or hurt anyone, I apologise."

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Don't like bitter gourd? Know its not so bitter health benefits
XXX, Maaya, Mastram, F Se Fantasy: 5 very controversial erotic Hindi web shows
This Indian city wins ‘World Green City award’ at the AIPH Awards 2022
Durga puja: 5 rituals that make Durga Puja so special for Bengalis
From Cristiano Ronaldo to Kylie Jenner: 10 most followed accounts on Instagram
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 525 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 26
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.