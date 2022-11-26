Search icon
IND vs NZ: How does Cricket World Cup Super League points table read ahead of 2nd ODI?

Despite their loss in the first ODI against New Zealand, Team India are still at the top of the World Cup Super League points table, with Kiwis at 4th

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 06:58 AM IST

Umran Malik celebrates Darryl Mitchell's dismissal in 1st ODI

After Team India's 7-wicket loss at the hands of New Zealand on Friday, the Men in Blue still remain at the top of Cricket World Cup Super League points table, whereas Kane Williamson's side are in fourth place. The Cricket World Cup Super League is a qualification route to the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in India, wherein the Men in Blue are guaranteed qualification as tournament hosts. 

Apart from the Indian team, the top 7 ranked sides in the Cricket World Cup Super League points table will qualify directly for the World Cup next year, while other teams will have to play a qualifying round. 

Even after their latest defeat, the Men in Blue are at the top of Cricket World Cup Super League points table with 129 points after 19 matches, wherein they have prevailed 13 times and have lost the remaining 6 fixtures. 

The defending champs of ODI World Cup 2019, England are in second place behind India, with 125 points, having won 12 of their 18 matches, whereas Australia are third with 120 points. 

Screenshot-1097

The Kiwis are fourth, with 120 points, level with Australia, as well as Bangladesh and Pakistan, who are in fifth and sixth place respectively on the Cricket World Cup Super League points table. 

All four of them have 120 points each and are separated by net run rate, while Afghanistan are in seventh place with 110 points, West Indies round off the top eight teams, with 88 points. 

Ireland and Sri Lanka are ninth and tenth respectively with 68 and 62 points. 

According to the format of Cricket World Cup Super League, each team earns 10 points for a win, five for a tie/no result/abandoned match, and zero for a loss.

While the top 8 sides will qualify directly for ODI World Cup 2023, the remaining teams will play the qualifying round along with five Associate teams. 

