'Everywhere we go..': CSK's tweet wins the internet as they react to fan wearing MS Dhoni's jersey at FIFA World Cup

CSK react to fan wearing sporting MS Dhoni's jersey at Brazil vs Serbia FIFA World Cup match

Such is the fandom of MS Dhoni even after his international retirement that he has a loyal fanbase not just in India but outside the Indian borders too. Recently, an Indian fan's picture went viral as he was seen wearing Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) jersey to one of the FIFA World Cup games, and now CSK have reacted to the same.

The picture was clicked during the FIFA World Cup 2022 game between Brazil and Serbia. While the fan can be seen sporting the jersey proudly in one of the pics, as he posed alongside a Brazil fan, in another photo, he was seen wearing Dhoni's CSK jersey.

The four-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champs took notice of the picture and their heartwarming comment has left fans of CSK and 'Thala' Dhoni gushing.

READ| IND vs NZ: How does Cricket World Cup Super League points table read ahead of 2nd ODI?

"Everywhere we go, there’s always Yellove!," wrote CSK on Twitter, reacting to the viral pic.

With the IPL 2023 returning to its old home and away format, fans in Chennai would be buzzing to catch 'Thala' in action at the Chepauk after a break of two years due to Covid. The past couple of IPL seasons were held at restricted venues, to reduce travel, but things will return to their old ways next season.

Dhoni will be seen captaining CSK once again after Ravindra Jadeja was handed the captaincy two days before the start of IPL 2022, but the franchise struggled under the Indian all-rounder's leadership.

READ| FIFA World Cup 2022: USA hold England to 0-0 draw, result sparks meme fest on Twitter

CSK subsequently finished second-last in league standings, with Jadeja relinquishing the captaincy midway through the season, and indeed it will be Dhoni who will continue to lead the Yellow Army.

Before the next IPL season kicks off, CSK still have to complete their roster as they will look to add more firepower to their arsenal in the upcoming IPL 2023 auction next month.