Ajinkya Rahane, wife Radhika become parents for second time, blessed with baby boy

Ajinkya Rahane wih his wife Radhika Dhopavkar

Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane and his wife Radhika Dhopavkar have became parents for the second time. Rahane took to social media on Wednesday to announce that the couple has been blessed with a baby boy.

“This morning, Radhika and I welcomed our baby boy into the world. Both Radhika and the baby are doing well and are completely healthy. We’d like to thank you for all your love and blessings,” the cricketer posted on Twitter.

This is the second time Rahane and Radhika have become parents. They already have a daughter, Aarya, who was born in October 2019.

Rahane's daughter Aarya turned three the day before the announcement. Rahane and Radhika had their first child in October 2019. Rahane announced in July that his wife was pregnant and that the couple was expecting their second child in October.

Rahane recently made news in the Duleep Trophy when he ejected young hitter Yashasvi Jaiswal for disciplinary reasons. Rahane's choice had to be made at the request of the umpire.

Jaiswal was stopped 2-3 times for a verbal argument with South Zone batsman Ravi Teja in the 50th over. According to reports, Jaiswal used some explicit language during his heated confrontation with Teja. The umpires and Ajinkya Rahane personally intervened to settle things down, but when Jaiswal continued sledging after repeated warnings, the West Zone captain was forced to tell Jaiswal to leave the field, which he did in the 65th over.

Rahane was the captain of West Zone in the Duleep Trophy, and his side won the tournament by defeating South Zone by 294 runs. He batted quite effectively, scoring 250 runs in three matches over five innings. In the event, the right-handed hitter also hit a double century.

The Mumbai cricket legend will now captain the side in the forthcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The squad features Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Shardul Thakur, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Dhawal Kulkarni, and Tushar Deshpande.

