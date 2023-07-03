After World Cup 2023, 'future' of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in T20s to be discussed; check details (file photo)

The much-awaited ODI World Cup is all set to begin in October-November in India. It is also considered important for the future of many players in the T20 format. Team India has not been able to win the T20 World Cup title since 2007. In such a situation, after the ODI World Cup, the selectors can take a big decision for this ICC tournament.

From captain Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli, some other senior players are on the list. After the World Cup 2023, the incoming chief selector will discuss the 'future' with Kohli and Sharma besides a number of senior players including Ravichandran Ashwin, Insidesport reported.

This is reportedly done to have a core team of 20 players for the T20 World Cup 2024. While Kohli is 34, Sharma is 36. Hence, Rohit may not be featured in the team. But there is still a possibility for Kohli because of his fitness. It will be clear after the chief selector and the BCCI top brass have a word with him.

There is another possibility that Kohli and Rohit will voluntarily relinquish one format after World Cup 2022. Apart from Kohli and Sharma, the future of R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar can also be decided after the ODI World Cup.

“One of the jobs of the chief selector is to speak to the players on their future plans. Rohit and Virat are not immune to that. Yes, we would have wanted to continue as long as they want. But all great players have a time to consider their plans. Playing three formats and IPL won’t be an easy job,” a senior BCCI official told InsideSport. Ajit Agarkar is the frontrunner to take over the chief selector post. He has applied for the role after quitting Delhi Capitals assistant coach job.

READ | ‘I wasn’t joking when…’: Virat Kohli can’t keep calm over Ben Stokes master knock at Ashes, tweet goes viral