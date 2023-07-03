Search icon
‘I wasn’t joking when…’: Virat Kohli can’t keep calm over Ben Stokes master knock at Ashes, tweet goes viral

Virat Kohli is all praises for Ben Stokes after his stellar performance at the Ashes, as the English skipper played a master knock against Australia.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 09:24 AM IST

Indian star player Virat Kohli couldn’t help himself but praise English skipper Ben Stokes for his stellar performance at the Ashes, especially after Stokes slammed a stunning century against Australia on Day 5 of the second Ashes test at Lord’s.

Ben Stokes, who led Team England against Australia in the classic Ashes test, scored stellar 155 runs off 214 balls, but this stunning score was not enough to lead England to victory, as the team was defeated by Australia, as they took the lead with 43 runs.

Despite the defeat, Virat Kohli could not help himself but praise Ben Stokes for his amazing performance and stellar century at the Day 5 of the Ashes test, saying that Stokes is one of the most competitive players he has ever shared a pitch with.

Kohli took to Twitter and said, “I wasn't joking about calling Ben Stokes the most competitive bloke I've played against. Innings of the highest quality but Australia is too good at the moment.”

 

 

This comes just a few short weeks after Virat Kohli came face to face with the Australia team, which crushed Ben Stokes’ Team England in Ashes, during the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final match, where India was defeated by the Aussies.

As Ben Stokes hit 155 runs against Australia during Day 5, the total score of England crossed 300 while chasing a target of 371, but were bowled out at 327, where Australian captain Pat Cummins led the attack against England.

The stunning innings played by Ben Stokes came shortly after fellow teammate Jonny Bairstow was controversially given an out after being bowled, a decision which did not sit right with many.

