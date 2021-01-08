Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for STR vs REN Big Bash League 2020-21

STR vs REN Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list of today's game, Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegad Dream 11 Team Player List

The 33rd match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21 will be played between the Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades at the Adelaide Oval.

Both teams have played each other in their previous match where the Strikers won by a margin of 59 runs. The Strikers are currently placed at fourth spot and would like to continue with their winning combination against their opposition.

As for Melbourne Renegades, they are currently languishing at the bottom of the table with 7 losses in 8 matches. Their only win came against 6th placed Perth Scorchers. The Aaron Finch-led side would need to work deep to make a place in the top 4.

Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey, Sam Harper

Batsmen: Aaron Finch, Phil Salt, Jonathan Wells

All-rounders: Matt Renshaw, Mohammad Nabi, Imad Wasim

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Kane Richardson

Adelaide Strikers: Philip Salt, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (C & WK), Jonathan Wells, Jake Weatherald, Ryan Gibson, Rashid Khan, Danny Briggs, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle, Harry Conway.

Melbourne Renegades: Aaron Finch (C), Sam Harper (WK), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Beau Webster, Mohammad Nabi, Imad Wasim, Jack Prestwidge, Josh Lalor, Noor Ahmad, Kane Richardson.

Alex Carey (C), Sam Harper, Aaron Finch, Phil Salt, Jonathan Wells, Matt Renshaw, Mohammad Nabi, Imad Wasim, Rashid Khan (VC), Wes Agar, Kane Richardson​

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades Match Details

The match will begin at 12.40 PM IST and will take place at the Adelaide Oval on Friday, January 8.

Squads

Adelaide Strikers: Philip Salt, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (C & WK), Jonathan Wells, Jake Weatherald, Ryan Gibson, Rashid Khan, Danny Briggs, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle, Harry Conway, Harry Nielsen, Liam O Connor, Spencer Johnson, Liam Scott, Cameron Valente, Matt Short, Daniel Worrall.

Melbourne Renegades: Aaron Finch (C), Sam Harper (WK), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Beau Webster, Mohammad Nabi, Imad Wasim, Jack Prestwidge, Josh Lalor, Noor Ahmad, Kane Richardson, Rilee Rossouw, Peter Hatzoglou, Will Sutherland, Benny Howell, Cameron Boyce, Zak Evans, Mitchell Perry, Jon Holland, Brody Couch, Shaun Marsh.