RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Score: RCB win toss, opt to bowl first

Follow live score from match 6 of TATA IPL 2024 between RCB and PBKS here.
RCB and PBKS had different starts to the season. RCB lost their first game against Chennai Super Kings by six wickets. Despite efforts from Dinesh Karthik and Anuj Rawat, RCB couldn't post a big score, and CSK easily chased down their target.
In contrast, PBKS began their season with a win against Delhi Capitals. Chasing 175 runs, PBKS successfully reached the target with four balls to spare, securing a four-wicket victory. RCB's star players couldn't perform well with the bat in their opener, leading to their defeat. However, PBKS showed good batting form to clinch their first win of the season. Both teams will aim to build on their performances as they face each other in what promises to be an exciting encounter.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat(w), Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Anuj Rawat(w), Dinesh Karthik, Karn Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Akash Deep, Suyash Prabhudessai, Swapnil Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Lockie Ferguson, Mahipal Lomror, Will Jacks, Manoj Bhandage, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma, Tom Curran, Reece Topley
Punjab Kings Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Tanay Thyagarajan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Sikandar Raza, Ashutosh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh