RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Score: RCB win toss, opt to bowl first

RCB and PBKS had different starts to the season. RCB lost their first game against Chennai Super Kings by six wickets. Despite efforts from Dinesh Karthik and Anuj Rawat, RCB couldn't post a big score, and CSK easily chased down their target.

In contrast, PBKS began their season with a win against Delhi Capitals. Chasing 175 runs, PBKS successfully reached the target with four balls to spare, securing a four-wicket victory. RCB's star players couldn't perform well with the bat in their opener, leading to their defeat. However, PBKS showed good batting form to clinch their first win of the season. Both teams will aim to build on their performances as they face each other in what promises to be an exciting encounter.