IPL 2024 opening ceremony LIVE streaming: Performers list, where and how to watch online free

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will kick off with a grand opening ceremony at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Friday evening. The star-studded event is expected to be the talk of the town, featuring performances by popular stars including Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, AR Rahman, and Sonu Nigam.
The first match will witness Chennai Super Kings facing off against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Due to the opening ceremony, the toss has been delayed from 7:00 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST, with the first innings starting at 8:00 PM IST. The IPL 2024 opening ceremony is scheduled for 6:30 PM IST.
According to a source, AR Rahman and Sonu Nigam will present patriotic songs alongside Bollywood hits. Additionally, the ceremony will feature a never-before-seen display of Augmented Reality (AR) technology, which is set to be a highlight of the event.
Where to watch IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Live?
The opening ceremony will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Besides, live streaming will also be done on the Jio Cinema app and its website.
The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has announced that it will be extending its operating hours tonight to accommodate cricket fans attending the match. Metro trains will run until 1:00 am on March 23, 2024, allowing fans to safely return home after the game.
The official account of IPL on X announced the line-up for the opening ceremony on Friday evening. Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will perform on stage. Fans will also see singer Sonu Nigam and composer AR Rahman's performance.
