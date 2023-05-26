GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Toss set to take place at 7:45 PM, match to begin at 8:00 PM

GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2

The stage is set for an exciting showdown between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the second qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). The match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, and promises to be a thrilling encounter between two formidable teams.

In the opening qualifier against the Chennai Super Kings, GT won the toss and chose to bowl. Despite a strong opening stand of 87 runs between Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK managed to score 172 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their 20 overs.

GT's Gill put up a valiant effort, scoring 42 runs off 38 deliveries, but ultimately the team fell short, managing just 157 runs in their 20 overs and losing the game by a margin of 15.

The stakes are high for both teams in this crucial encounter, as the winner will go on to face the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 final on Sunday, May 28th.

Follow GT vs MI, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 Live Score here: