GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Toss set to take place at 7:45 PM, match to begin at 8:00 PM

The stakes are high for both teams in this crucial encounter, as the winner will go on to face the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 final on Sunday, May 28th.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 26, 2023, 07:20 PM IST

The stage is set for an exciting showdown between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the second qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). The match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, and promises to be a thrilling encounter between two formidable teams.

In the opening qualifier against the Chennai Super Kings, GT won the toss and chose to bowl. Despite a strong opening stand of 87 runs between Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK managed to score 172 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their 20 overs. 

GT's Gill put up a valiant effort, scoring 42 runs off 38 deliveries, but ultimately the team fell short, managing just 157 runs in their 20 overs and losing the game by a margin of 15.

Follow GT vs MI, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 Live Score here:

26 May 2023
06:21 PM

Shubman Gill has been a standout player for the Titans this season, contributing an impressive 27.69 percent of the team's total runs with a score of 722 at a remarkable strike rate of 149.17. What sets Gill apart is his effortless style of play, as he seems to glide through his innings without breaking a sweat.

06:16 PM

This marks the third encounter between these two teams this season, with MI emerging victorious in the initial match and GT securing a win in the subsequent one. It's worth noting that GT's triumph was their first-ever against MI, having suffered defeat at their hands in the previous season.

 

06:16 PM

GT: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Sai Sudharsan, Srikar Bharat, Jayant Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Joshua Little, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Abhinav Manohar, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal

MI: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Ramandeep Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Duan Jansen, Arshad Khan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal

06:16 PM

Greetings and welcome to our live blog covering today's IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 match between GT and MI, taking place in Ahmedabad. Stay tuned for all the latest updates and developments throughout the game.

