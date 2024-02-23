India vs England Highlights 4th Test, Day 1: Joe Root, Ben Foakes take England to 302/7 at stumps

Follow highlights of IND vs ENG 4th Test from the JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi here.

Joe Root scored a century as England finished Day 1 of the fourth Test against India in a commanding position. By the end of play, England's score stood at 302/7 with Root (106*) and Ollie Robinson (31*) still at the crease.

Choosing to bat first, England struggled early on, losing five wickets with only 112 runs on the board. However, Root formed a crucial partnership with Ben Foakes, turning the tide in England's favor.

Akash Deep took three wickets for India, while Mohammed Siraj claimed two. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja each took one wicket as well.

Follow IND vs ENG Highlights here: