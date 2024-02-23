Twitter
India vs England Highlights 4th Test, Day 1: Joe Root, Ben Foakes take England to 302/7 at stumps

Follow highlights of IND vs ENG 4th Test from the JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi here.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Feb 23, 2024, 06:12 PM IST

India vs England Live Score 4th Test, Day 1
Joe Root scored a century as England finished Day 1 of the fourth Test against India in a commanding position. By the end of play, England's score stood at 302/7 with Root (106*) and Ollie Robinson (31*) still at the crease. 

Choosing to bat first, England struggled early on, losing five wickets with only 112 runs on the board. However, Root formed a crucial partnership with Ben Foakes, turning the tide in England's favor. 

Akash Deep took three wickets for India, while Mohammed Siraj claimed two. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja each took one wicket as well.

Follow IND vs ENG Highlights here:

LIVE BLOG

  • 23 Feb 2024, 04:17 PM

    India vs England Live Score: ENG 302/7 at stumps

    Yashasvi Jaiswal delivered the final over of the day, allowing six runs to be scored, with Robinson hitting a boundary down the ground.

  • 23 Feb 2024, 03:31 PM

    India vs England Live Score: ENG 279/7 in 84 overs

    Root faces Akash and elegantly picks a single with a clip to deep square leg. There is a loud shout for leg before wicket in the over, but the ball was angling down leg. Root then adds another couple on the on side, bringing his score to 99. And there it is, a hundred for Root! He drives the ball through covers to pick up a boundary

  • 23 Feb 2024, 03:18 PM

    India vs England Live Score: ENG 246/7 in 76 overs

    Siraj to Hartley. Beautiful shot for four runs! The ball drifted away from Hartley, resulting in a thick outside edge that narrowly missed the second slip. And he's out! A similar delivery followed, this time eluding the outside edge and sending the off stump flying.

  • 23 Feb 2024, 03:04 PM

    India vs England Live Score: ENG 240/6 in 73 overs

    Hartley confidently strides down the track and delivers a powerful hit over midwicket, resulting in a spectacular six runs. The following ball prompts a fervent appeal from the fielding team, and the umpire raises his finger to declare Hartley out LBW. However, Hartley challenges the decision and the review reveals a slight spike, leading to a reversal of the decision.

  • 23 Feb 2024, 02:49 PM

    India vs England Live Score: ENG 225/6 in 68 overs

    Mohammed Siraj is now taking charge of the attack. He has been consistently targeting the pads today. And there it is! A subtle hint of reverse swing, landing perfectly on the middle stump. Foakes attempts a chip shot but unfortunately sends it straight into the hands of the fielder at catching midwicket. This wicket marks a significant breakthrough for India.

  • 23 Feb 2024, 02:15 PM

    India vs England Live Score: ENG 224/5 in 67 overs

    Foakes confidently advances down the track and smashes Ashwin over midwicket for a powerful six. He then elegantly executes a sweep shot, adding another boundary to his score. Ashwin adjusts his line of attack by coming around the wicket, but Foakes skillfully slog sweeps the ball towards midwicket for another four runs. Despite a slight mishit towards point, Foakes manages to secure a quick double.

  • 23 Feb 2024, 01:35 PM

    India vs England Live Score: ENG 198/5 in 61 overs

    Ashwin will be bowling the last over of the session. Root only managed to score a single run off of it.

  • 23 Feb 2024, 01:09 PM

    India vs England Live Score: ENG 176/5 in 49 overs

    Ashwin returns to the attack. Foakes elegantly drives the ball to mid-on, securing a single run. A well-executed clip to deep mid-wicket marks Root's achievement of reaching his fifty runs.

  • 23 Feb 2024, 01:05 PM

    India vs England Live Score: ENG 151/5 in 42 overs

    After a brief spell by Akash, Kuldeep Yadav is brought into the attack. He is targeting the stumps with his deliveries. Bowling over the wicket, England appears to be taking their time. Only one run was scored in that over.

  • 23 Feb 2024, 12:33 PM

    India vs England Live Score: ENG 137/5 in 36 overs

    Akash Deep has returned to the attack. Foakes manages to score a double off the first ball. Akash Deep is bowling away from the stumps, angling the ball towards the right-handed batsmen. He is effectively utilizing the inside edge, making it more likely for the ball to stay in play rather than going outside.

  • 23 Feb 2024, 11:34 AM

    India vs England Live Score: ENG 129/5 in 30 overs

    England has been scoring runs consistently off Ashwin during this session. Ashwin's deliveries consistently landing on the middle and leg stump have allowed England's batters more time to play their shots effectively.

  • 23 Feb 2024, 11:22 AM

    India vs England Live Score: ENG 112/5 in 24.1 overs

    Jadeja bowls his ninth over and Stokes is dismissed! Stokes is forced to walk back to the pavilion after being unlucky as the ball kept low. He missed his flick and was caught plumb in front.

  • 23 Feb 2024, 10:52 AM

    India vs England Live Score: ENG 110/4 in 22 overs

    Ashwin delivers a short ball to Bairstow, who expertly rocks back and sends it through point for a boundary. However, Bairstow attempts a sweep and misses, prompting India to request a review. The decision is overturned, as the ball tracker confirms that the delivery was in line with the stumps. Ashwin successfully dismisses Bairstow, claiming his wicket.

  • 23 Feb 2024, 10:39 AM

    India vs England Live Score: ENG 67/3 in 15 overs

    Jadeja delivers to Bairstow, who expertly drives the ball through covers, earning himself two runs. Bairstow then tries to sweep the final ball, but it only grazes his pad as it angles down the leg side. 

  • 23 Feb 2024, 10:26 AM

    India vs England Live Score: ENG 57/3 in 12 overs

    Akash Deep continues. WICKET! Crawley's off stump has been breached once again! A similar delivery, seamed back into him, finding its way through the gate. This debutant has shown a terrific opening spell.

  • 23 Feb 2024, 10:15 AM

    India vs England Live Score: ENG 47/2 in 10 overs

    Akash Deep is bowling from the other end. Duckett is dismissed, giving Akash his first Test wicket. He persistently tested the outside edge until finally, one found its mark and went straight to the keeper.

    Ollie Pope comes in at number three. India challenges an LBW call against him on the second ball. Three reds on the review, and Pope is out! Akash Deep takes two wickets in the over.

  • 23 Feb 2024, 10:07 AM

    India vs England Live Score: ENG 46/0 in 9 overs

    Ravindra Jadeja made an early appearance in the innings, showcasing his signature wicket-to-wicket attack. Duckett attempted a sweep, prompting a loud appeal from the Indian team, but the umpire remained unmoved. After a discussion, India decided to challenge the decision. The review showed that the impact was inconclusive, resulting in the umpire's call to let Duckett survive. To cap off the over, Duckett drove the ball through the covers for a boundary.

  • 23 Feb 2024, 09:52 AM

    India vs England Live Score: ENG 37/0 in 7 overs

    Most of the bowlers have been bowling towards the right-handed batsman. With a powerful drive, Crawley confidently displays the face of his bat and sends the ball down the ground for a boundary. He effortlessly flicks the ball off his pads towards the leg side for another four. It is evident that he is now in his element, finding his rhythm. And just like that, another boundary! The same delivery is expertly dispatched towards square leg. A magnificent six follows, as the ball is launched over long on.

  • 23 Feb 2024, 09:51 AM

    India vs England Live Score: ENG 9/0 in 4 overs

    The pitch is showing signs of uneven bounce, but Akash Deep has made an impressive start. He is consistently bowling the ball towards the right-handed batsman and away from the left. What a delivery! Crawley's off stump is sent cartwheeling, but hold on, it's a no ball. Akash must be feeling the pressure after delivering such a fantastic ball that breached the right-hander's defense.

  • 23 Feb 2024, 09:38 AM

    India vs England Live Score: ENG 2/0 in 2 overs

    Akash Deep, the debutant, is bowling from the other end. The right-arm fast bowler begins his over around the wicket to left-hander Ben Duckett. He starts by targeting the stumps with his first two deliveries, pitching them on a good length. The second ball strays down the leg side, but wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel makes a terrific diving catch to prevent any extras.

  • 23 Feb 2024, 09:17 AM

    India vs England Live Score: ENG 0/0 in 1 over

    Mohammed Siraj will be opening the bowling for India. He begins with a delivery down the leg side, but quickly finds his line and length on the next ball. The ball swings away from Zak Crawley, the right-handed batsman, at a driving length. Siraj then surprises Crawley with a short ball on the third delivery, causing it to jump off the surface and hit the gloves. These early signs indicate that the pitch may be playing tricks in terms of bounce. Siraj bowls a maiden over to start the match.

  • 23 Feb 2024, 09:17 AM

    India vs England Live Score: Teams

    India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

    England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson

     

  • 23 Feb 2024, 09:16 AM

    India vs England Live Score: England opt to bat

    Ben Stokes - We will bat first. 2-1 down, a bit more important in the context of the series, but every game is important. The first one hour will give us an idea about how the pitch will play, but it was always going to be a bat-first track. My bowling is coming off well, it's been a long time coming. I'm happy with the way we've operated throughout the series and looking forward to more of the same.

    Rohit Sharma - We would have batted first as well. Looks a bit dry and has some cracks, but that's the nature of the pitch here. The last two games were good for us and we'll have to play in the same way. Proud of a lot of young guys in the squad, they've taken the responsibility and have taken the challenge head-on. They are confident in their skills, moving forward it's a good thing. One change with Akash Deep making his debut.

  • 23 Feb 2024, 09:14 AM

    India vs England Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the 4th India vs England Test in Ranchi. Stay tuned to get the live score and latest updates here.

