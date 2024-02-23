India vs England Highlights 4th Test, Day 1: Joe Root, Ben Foakes take England to 302/7 at stumps

Cricket
Follow highlights of IND vs ENG 4th Test from the JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi here.
Joe Root scored a century as England finished Day 1 of the fourth Test against India in a commanding position. By the end of play, England's score stood at 302/7 with Root (106*) and Ollie Robinson (31*) still at the crease.
Choosing to bat first, England struggled early on, losing five wickets with only 112 runs on the board. However, Root formed a crucial partnership with Ben Foakes, turning the tide in England's favor.
Akash Deep took three wickets for India, while Mohammed Siraj claimed two. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja each took one wicket as well.
Root faces Akash and elegantly picks a single with a clip to deep square leg. There is a loud shout for leg before wicket in the over, but the ball was angling down leg. Root then adds another couple on the on side, bringing his score to 99. And there it is, a hundred for Root! He drives the ball through covers to pick up a boundary
Siraj to Hartley. Beautiful shot for four runs! The ball drifted away from Hartley, resulting in a thick outside edge that narrowly missed the second slip. And he's out! A similar delivery followed, this time eluding the outside edge and sending the off stump flying.
Hartley confidently strides down the track and delivers a powerful hit over midwicket, resulting in a spectacular six runs. The following ball prompts a fervent appeal from the fielding team, and the umpire raises his finger to declare Hartley out LBW. However, Hartley challenges the decision and the review reveals a slight spike, leading to a reversal of the decision.
Mohammed Siraj is now taking charge of the attack. He has been consistently targeting the pads today. And there it is! A subtle hint of reverse swing, landing perfectly on the middle stump. Foakes attempts a chip shot but unfortunately sends it straight into the hands of the fielder at catching midwicket. This wicket marks a significant breakthrough for India.
Foakes confidently advances down the track and smashes Ashwin over midwicket for a powerful six. He then elegantly executes a sweep shot, adding another boundary to his score. Ashwin adjusts his line of attack by coming around the wicket, but Foakes skillfully slog sweeps the ball towards midwicket for another four runs. Despite a slight mishit towards point, Foakes manages to secure a quick double.
Akash Deep has returned to the attack. Foakes manages to score a double off the first ball. Akash Deep is bowling away from the stumps, angling the ball towards the right-handed batsmen. He is effectively utilizing the inside edge, making it more likely for the ball to stay in play rather than going outside.
Ashwin delivers a short ball to Bairstow, who expertly rocks back and sends it through point for a boundary. However, Bairstow attempts a sweep and misses, prompting India to request a review. The decision is overturned, as the ball tracker confirms that the delivery was in line with the stumps. Ashwin successfully dismisses Bairstow, claiming his wicket.
Akash Deep is bowling from the other end. Duckett is dismissed, giving Akash his first Test wicket. He persistently tested the outside edge until finally, one found its mark and went straight to the keeper.
Ollie Pope comes in at number three. India challenges an LBW call against him on the second ball. Three reds on the review, and Pope is out! Akash Deep takes two wickets in the over.
Ravindra Jadeja made an early appearance in the innings, showcasing his signature wicket-to-wicket attack. Duckett attempted a sweep, prompting a loud appeal from the Indian team, but the umpire remained unmoved. After a discussion, India decided to challenge the decision. The review showed that the impact was inconclusive, resulting in the umpire's call to let Duckett survive. To cap off the over, Duckett drove the ball through the covers for a boundary.
Most of the bowlers have been bowling towards the right-handed batsman. With a powerful drive, Crawley confidently displays the face of his bat and sends the ball down the ground for a boundary. He effortlessly flicks the ball off his pads towards the leg side for another four. It is evident that he is now in his element, finding his rhythm. And just like that, another boundary! The same delivery is expertly dispatched towards square leg. A magnificent six follows, as the ball is launched over long on.
The pitch is showing signs of uneven bounce, but Akash Deep has made an impressive start. He is consistently bowling the ball towards the right-handed batsman and away from the left. What a delivery! Crawley's off stump is sent cartwheeling, but hold on, it's a no ball. Akash must be feeling the pressure after delivering such a fantastic ball that breached the right-hander's defense.
Akash Deep, the debutant, is bowling from the other end. The right-arm fast bowler begins his over around the wicket to left-hander Ben Duckett. He starts by targeting the stumps with his first two deliveries, pitching them on a good length. The second ball strays down the leg side, but wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel makes a terrific diving catch to prevent any extras.
Mohammed Siraj will be opening the bowling for India. He begins with a delivery down the leg side, but quickly finds his line and length on the next ball. The ball swings away from Zak Crawley, the right-handed batsman, at a driving length. Siraj then surprises Crawley with a short ball on the third delivery, causing it to jump off the surface and hit the gloves. These early signs indicate that the pitch may be playing tricks in terms of bounce. Siraj bowls a maiden over to start the match.
India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj
England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson
Ben Stokes - We will bat first. 2-1 down, a bit more important in the context of the series, but every game is important. The first one hour will give us an idea about how the pitch will play, but it was always going to be a bat-first track. My bowling is coming off well, it's been a long time coming. I'm happy with the way we've operated throughout the series and looking forward to more of the same.
Rohit Sharma - We would have batted first as well. Looks a bit dry and has some cracks, but that's the nature of the pitch here. The last two games were good for us and we'll have to play in the same way. Proud of a lot of young guys in the squad, they've taken the responsibility and have taken the challenge head-on. They are confident in their skills, moving forward it's a good thing. One change with Akash Deep making his debut.