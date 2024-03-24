Twitter
IPL 2024: Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag shine as Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs

IIT Guwahati student arrested under UAPA for 'links with...'

Mohammed Shami makes big statement on Shubman Gill’s captaincy ahead of GT vs MI IPL 2024 clash, says...

Holi 2024: Know date, timing, history, significance and all about the festival of colours

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Cricket

GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2024: Wriddhiman Saha departs for 19, GT one down

Follow live score and updates from match 5 of TATA IPL 2024 between GT and MI here.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 24, 2024, 07:59 PM IST

GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2024
Hardik Pandya has been called back home after two seasons and is determined to help MI end their longest title drought since 2013. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill faces the challenge of maintaining GT's impressive record of reaching the IPL final in both years of its existence. 

Like MI, Pandya also boasts five IPL trophies, including one as GT captain in the team's debut season in 2022. However, he has not played any competitive cricket since sustaining an injury during the ICC World Cup in October 2023.

In the four matches that the two sides have played against each other over the last two seasons, it is currently a tie between GT and MI, with each team securing two wins.

LIVE BLOG

  • 24 Mar 2024, 07:51 PM

    GT vs MI IPL 2024: GT 31/1 in 4 overs

    Out! Clean bowled! Bumrah delivers a classic yorker that shapes in towards the right-hander, leaving Saha unable to do anything but watch as his stump is uprooted.

  • 24 Mar 2024, 07:44 PM

    GT vs MI IPL 2024: GT 27/0 in 3 overs

    Hardik Pandya to Saha, who confidently hits a beautiful drive over point for a boundary. This time, he elegantly guides the half-tracker ball over extra cover for back-to-back boundaries. 

  • 24 Mar 2024, 07:43 PM

    GT vs MI IPL 2024: GT 11/0 in 1 over

    Hardik Pandya delivers a length ball on the off side to Wriddhiman Saha, who expertly positions himself to cut the ball through point for a boundary. Saha follows up with a single on the next delivery. Hardik then bowls a full delivery onto the leg side to Shubman Gill, who elegantly flicks the ball for another four runs.

  • 24 Mar 2024, 07:05 PM

    GT vs MI IPL 2024: Teams

    Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Luke Wood

    Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Wriddhiman Saha(w), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson

  • 24 Mar 2024, 06:37 PM

    GT vs MI IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians opt to bowl

    Hardik Pandya: We are gonna bowl first. Looks like a decent track, might get better if dew comes. Feels good to be back. My birthplace is in Gujarat, very grateful to this state. My cricketing birth happened in Mumbai, happy to be back. It's been two weeks we started the camp. Boys are eager to perform. We had wonderful practice matches. The excitement is a different feeling. We have four quicks, three spinners and seven batters. Making sure all the departments are looked after.

    Shubman Gill: Feels exciting to captain in a stadium where I have enjoyed a lot of success. The support has been tremendous. I was a week prior before this game, played a practice match. We have got three players making debuts for GT - Umesh, Johnson and Omarzai.

  • 24 Mar 2024, 06:28 PM

    GT vs MI IPL 2024: 

    The absence of Shami, who has a remarkable strike rate of 18 runs per wicket and has taken 20 wickets in 13 matches at this venue, will be felt by the GT team. However, Rashid Khan emerges as GT's top bowling asset with 13 wickets taken in 10 matches at the same stadium.

  • 24 Mar 2024, 06:28 PM

    GT vs MI IPL 2024: 

    The Gujarat Titans' captain, Shubhman Gill, has a strong affinity for batting at the Narendra Modi Stadium, boasting an impressive track record at this venue. With a total of 669 runs scored at an average of 66.9, his highest IPL score of 129 was achieved against MI at this very stadium.

  • 24 Mar 2024, 06:26 PM

    GT vs MI IPL 2024: Squads

    Gujarat: David Miller, Shubman Gill (c), Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Robin Minz.

    Mumbai: Hardik Pandya (captain), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Luke Wood, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma, Luke Wood, Kwena Maphaka.

  • 24 Mar 2024, 06:26 PM

    GT vs MI IPL 2024: Hello and Welcome

    Welcome to the live coverage of TATA IPL match 5 between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians to be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Stay tuned for latest updates.

