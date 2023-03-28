Zwigato's star Kapil Sharma lifestyle: Here's whopping net worth, pay per episode, expensive things owned by comedy star | Photo: Instagram

Fans have been appreciating comedian and artist Kapil Sharma's performance in his most recent film, Zwigato. Even though Kapil Sharma's third movie received excellent reviews, its opening weekend was shockingly bad as it failed to bring in a crore.

With the success of his shows Comedy Nights with Kapil and later "The Kapil Sharma Show," Kapil Sharma became a well-known figure on television. Kapil Sharma’s trajectory from a small-town child to one of the most successful comedians in India may be defined as a rags-to-riches story.

The artist was born into a lower-middle-class family in Amritsar, Punjab. His mother was a stay-at-home mum, and his father was a chief policeman in the Punjab Police. Since his family battled to make finances meet, Kapil had a difficult childhood.

He frequently assisted his mother with household duties and, in order to provide for his family, even served in a PCO booth and a textile manufacturing facility. Here's the list of expensive possessions owned by one of the highest-paid comedians in India, Kapil Sharma.

Kapil Sharma's net worth and salary per episode

The comic talent won ‘The Great Indian Laughing Challenge’ in 2007. His career took a new direction after this victory. But, Kapil Sharma’s major break came in 2013 when he began his own show ‘Comedy Nights with Kapil’. The show quickly gained popularity and established Kapil Sharma as a strong brand.

The Kapil Sharma Show, which he later launched, was also a huge success. In 2023, Kapil Sharma's net worth is anticipated to reach at Rs 280 crore. According to reports, he receives a sizable check for each episode totaling Rs 50 lakh.

Luxurious properties

Magicbricks claims that Kapil dwells in the Mumbai neighbourhood of Andheri West, which is also the residence of well-known celebs like Alia Bhatt, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Mika Singh, and Sonu Sood. His Mumbai house is thought to be worth more than Rs 15 crore. As per media reports, he also has a farmhouse in his hometown Punjab with a value of around Rs 25 crore.

Expensive car collection

The entertainer enjoys upgrading his fleet of vehicles by buying expensive wheels with his salary. He also has an opulent DC-designed vanity van said to be worth Rs 5.5 crore, a Range Rover Evoque, a Volvo XC90 SUV, a Mercedes Benz S350, and a Range Rover Evoque, Financial Express reported.