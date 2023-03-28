Meet Rekha Lohni, Uttarakhand's female cab driver: Know inspiring story of double MA graduate | Photo: File (Image for representation)

Women's potential to succeed and prosper in every industry or career have greatly increased as a number of public success stories serve as inspiration. Rekha Lohni Pandey is one such woman and is now known throughout Uttarakhand. She is the first female driver in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, and State Transport Minister Chandan Ramdas has praised her. Rekha has been hailed as a role model for women.

She chose a male-dominated job, breaking through a social barrier. Rekha is Uttarakhand's one of the first female taxi drivers. On Monday, the state transport minister commended her for making a brave choice and gave her words of encouragement. He added that Rekha's choice would not only benefit her family financially but would also serve as an example for others.

Who is Rekha Lohni Pandey?

Bheta in the Garud neighbourhood in the Bageshwar district of Uttarakhand is home to Rekha Lohni Pandey. Her in-laws reside in the Almora district's Ranikhet. For the past two months, she has been operating a cab from Ranikhet to Haldwani. She took control of the taxi to support her family, making her Uttarakhand's first female taxi driver.

Story of Rekha Pandey

Mukesh Chandra Pandey, Rekha's husband, is a former army officer. She assumed control of the family as her husband's health started getting worse. Actually, her husband used to operate the taxi earlier. He began travelling after leaving the service. Yet all of a sudden, the husband's health drastically declined. Rekha has earned a master's degree in two fields: advocacy (LLB) and master of social work (MSW) .

Rekha then came to the conclusion that perhaps the work would be completed if she started working. She initially found it a little challenging. She is a mother to three daughters. Every day, she would depart early to find rides between Ranikhet and Haldwani. In addition to having to care for her unwell husband, she also had to handle domestic duties. The husband's health has improved and is now back to normal.

There should be no discrimination against women in the workplace, according to Rekha. "Women are equally capable of doing as professionally as males," Rekha said, Navbharat Times reported. Rekha wants to let women know that they shouldn't keep themselves behind the front door.

She advised that women should create room for themselves, they should take whatever action she wants to. A strong family will lead to a strong society and a great nation.