Gujarat University: Two arrested, 25 booked for attack on foreign students

'Indebted to him for rest of my life': R Ashwin credits former India captain for revitalizing his career

Shogun review: This masterclass in storytelling is a visual delight, made even better by a flawless Hiroyuki Sanada

Elvish Yadav sent to 14-day judicial custody following arrest in snake venom case

Zomato lands in soup, faces Rs 86000000 crore penalty notice from…

RCB Vs DC Final: Who is Going To Win Their 1st Ever Title? | WPL 2024 Final| Bangalore Vs Delhi T20

 10 foods to improve blood circulation in body

Easy tips to clean your microwave 

7 best films of Puneeth Rajkumar

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

IPL 2024 Update: BCCI Exploring Possibility Of Moving Matches To Dubai Due To General Elections

Assembly Elections 2024: Dates Announced For Elections In Andhra, Odisha, Sikkim, and Arunachal

Not Ameesha Patel, but this actress was Anil Sharma’s first choice opposite Sunny Deol in Gadar Ek Prem Katha

Zomato lands in soup, faces Rs 86000000 crore penalty notice from…

Last month, Zomato was criticised for allegedly delivering food too quickly. A Gurgaon user ordered galauti kebab from a store 500 kilometers away, and Zomato delivered it in less than 30 minutes.

Ritik Raj

Updated : Mar 17, 2024, 06:37 PM IST

Zomato
Last month, Zomato was criticised for allegedly delivering food too quickly. A Gurgaon user ordered galauti kebab from a store 500 kilometers away, and Zomato delivered it in less than 30 minutes. And now, the Deputy Commissioner of State Tax of Gujarat has issued a penalty notice for Goods and Services Tax (GST) to Zomato, the online food delivery app. The company has received a demand order for Rs 4,11,68,604 along with applicable interest and penalty totalling Rs 8,57,77,696. The penalty is due to the overutilisation of input tax credit and underpayment of GST. 

Zomato stated that the action taken is based on an adjudication order issued under Section 73 of the CGST Act, 2017, and GGST Act, 2017. The order requires payment of GST totaling Rs 4,11,68,604, along with interest amounting to Rs 4,04,42,232 and a penalty of Rs 41,66,860. These amounts together constitute the total sum of Rs 8,57,77,696, which is around Rs 8.6 crore, 

In December 2023, Zomato received a show cause notice of Rs 402 crore for unpaid GST related to delivery charges. This notice also includes interest and penalty charges for the collection of delivery fees from customers between October 29, 2019, and March 31, 2022. 

