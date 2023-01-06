Search icon
Who is S Sathish, Bengaluru auto enthusiast who bought dog worth Rs 20 crore

Caucasian Shepherd: The breed is native to cold places like Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan and parts of Russia.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 07:24 PM IST

S Sathish became a celebrity breeder in 1990. He bought a dog worth Rs 20 crore (Photo: Instagram/S Sathish)

S Sathish, a Bengaluru resident, has bought a dog worth Rs 20 crore. The dog is of the Caucasian Shepherd breed. He bought the rare breed from a Hyderabad-based breeder. The dog has been named Cadabom Hayder. The dog, aged 1.5 years, recently participated in a Kennel club event where it won 32 medals, including the best dog breed.

The breed is native to cold places like Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan and parts of Russia. It is a guard dog that can shepherd herds of livestock and protect them from wolves and coyotes. The life expectancy of the dog is around 12 years. It is a heavy dog breed which can weigh up to 77 kg.

Who is S Satish?

S Satish describes himself on his Instagram account as a celebrity dog breeder and an actor. He lives in Bengaluru. His Instagram account is replete with photographs of expensive cars and motorcycles. The photos with the dog feature motorcycles like Hayabusa, Kawasaki Ninja and an expensive dirt bike. He has also posed with a BMW. He is a well known dog breeder and a cars/bikes 

His love for expensive cars and dogs came to the fore in 2016 when he bought two Korean mastiff dogs for 1 crore each. He imported these dogs from China and brought them home from the airport in Rolls Royce and Range Rover cars.

S Sathish became a celebrity breeder in 1990. He started a company called Cadaboms Kennels. He is currently the President of Indian Dog Breeders. He is the son of Dr K Shivram who retired from Assistant Director, Department of Animal Husbandry as assistant director.

His company's website says he remains very active in all the spheres of the canine world. The company imports, breeds dogs, and holds dog shows. 

The company claimed it has bred more than 100 champion dogs. The kennel has more than 20 breeds and 120 dogs. 

"We raise puppies in a home environment with children and many social contacts Including interaction within the home, not just out in the back yard. This helps to shape their temperament in the right direction. Then needed, is a loving, responsible owner along with a lot of understanding and caring for the completion of a successful pet," the company added.

