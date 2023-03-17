Search icon
Who is Madhuri Jain Grover, Ashneer Grover's wife and 'one of the highest female taxpayers in India'?

Madhuri Jain Grover has given advance tax this fiscal year totaling 2.84 crores, according to Ashneer Grover's tweet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 11:25 AM IST

Shark Tank-fame and founder of BharatPe Ashneer Grover continues to remain in the headlines for his professional and personal lives. A well-known businessman who uses social media extensively recently tweeted about his wife, Madhuri Jain Grover.

He lauded Madhuri's start-up investments on Twitter and referred to her as one of the highest female tax payers in the nation. Madhuri has given advance tax this fiscal year totaling Rs 2.84 crores, according to Ashneer Grover's tweet.

According to reports, Ashneer Grover paid Rs 7.1 crore in advance taxes for evaluation year 22–23, while Madhuri paid Rs 1.15 crore. Madhuri had already paid an advance tax of Rs 8.2 crore in March 2022.

Who is Madhuri Jain Grover?

Indian businesswoman and startup investor Madhuri Jain Grover belongs to Panipat, Haryana. After graduating from Bal Vikas School in Panipat, she continued her education at the Indira National Open University. Madhuri Jain graduated from NIFT Delhi with a bachelor's degree.

Her career began with a number of well-known companies, including Satya Paul, before she joined the business her husband, Ashneer Grover, founded. She took the management of BharatPe's Operations and Functions division.

Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain launched their newest business, Third Unicorn, in February, and Grover received startup money for it. Using the cricket-specific software CrickPe, the new business will concentrate on fantasy sports, according to Business Today.

According to the company's regulatory filing, Ashneer Grover, founder of BharatPe and a former judge on Shark Tank India, got a salary of 1.69 crore rupees last year, while Madhuri Jain Grover, the head of operations at BharatPe, earned a total of 63 lakh rupees, Moneycontrol reported.

BharatPe controversy

Ashneer Grover, a co-founder of BharatPe, and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover made news last year when they were fired from the business on suspicion of financial irregularities.

 

 

 

