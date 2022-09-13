Search icon
Centre allows work from home for employees in all Special Economic Zones

Work from home: Union Minister Piyush Goyal said WFH culture will create employment opportunities in small cities and increase the export of services.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 08:01 PM IST

The government has decided to allow work from home (WFH) in all Special Economic Zones (SEZ) sectors after receiving requests for it from many quarters, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

He opined that WFH culture will create employment opportunities in small cities and increase the export of services.

Speaking to the media after the attending Board of Trade meeting, Goyal said, "We've decided to allow work from home in all SEZ sectors as a request for it has come from many quarters. It'll create employment opportunities in small cities and increase the export of services."

Earlier in July this year, the commerce ministry permitted work from home for a certain category of employees of a unit in SEZ.

READ | Why are IT giants warning employees against ‘moonlighting’? Is it illegal in India?

