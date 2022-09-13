Search icon
Hackers can steal sensitive information from THESE smartphones, government issues warning

Government also issued a 'high-risk' warning for Google Chrome browser users last week.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 03:41 PM IST

Image used for representative purpose only.

Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued a new advisory for Android smartphone and tablet users. The warning from the government's cybersecurity team is for the people who use smartphones and tablets that run Android 10, Android 11, Android 12, Android 12L and Android 13. As per CERT-In, multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in these Google Android versions. These vulnerabilities can be exploited by a remote attacker to gain elevated privileges and access sensitive information from the targeted system.

What CERT-In has to say about the vulnerability

According to CERT-In, the vulnerability exists in Google Android operating system due to flaws in Android runtime, Framework, System, Google Play system updates, Kernel, Kernel components, Imagination Technologies, MediaTek components, Unisoc components, Qualcomm components and Qualcomm closed-source components.

Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow an attacker to gain elevated privileges and disclose sensitive information on the targeted system.

What you can do to stay safe

To avoid any swindling, you should install the latest Android security patch that was launched by Google this week. The links to download and install the patch can be found at the CERT-In website.

