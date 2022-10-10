WeWork joins the trend, announces 10-day Diwali break for Indian employees to prioritise mental health

Photo: PTI

As the festival of lights approaches, WeWork has announced an extended 10-days break for its Indian employees to prioritise mental health and well-being for its employees. WeWork took this initiative to prioritise flexibility, work-life balance and spreading celebratory cheer.

The company said that it is aiming to offer employees an opportunity to break away from their busy routines and rejuvenate themselves by spending quality time with their loved ones during the festive season. According to the company, this initiative was first started in 2021 as part of their employee-first practices.

Priti Shetty, Chief People and Culture Officer at WeWork said, “So far, 2022 has been an eventful year for us, as our business has grown to be stronger and has surpassed all internal benchmarks set for employees and member experience. Our success as a brand is a direct result of the hard work put in by our colleagues. The 10-day break is a gesture of gratitude towards the entrepreneurial spirit of every WeWork employee. Allocating time to reset and re-energise oneself is critical and hence we decided to make the 10-day Diwali vacation an annual ritual.”

Apart from this extended break, WeWork India has initiatives such as wellness leave, employee assistance programs providing access to professional counselling, impact leave for community service, workstations, inclusive medical insurance policies, a purpose-driven employee resource group culture to promote diversity, and a further education program among others.

A similar initiative was taken by the online shopping site Meesho, where the E-commerce platform announced an 11-day "reset and recharge" break for its employees – from October 22 to November 1. The company said that this industry-first initiative will allow "Meeshoites to completely unplug from work and prioritise their mental well-being after the busy festive sale period".

