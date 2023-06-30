‘We can't quantify…’: Tata Group chief N Chandrasekaran on TCS ‘bribes-for-jobs’ scandal | File Photo

Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran has officially addressed the stunning TCS ‘bribes-for-jobs scam’ that sent shockwaves throughout the IT industry. Chandrasekaran has said that the IT services company has taken action against six employees who were found to be favouring a few staffing companies.

Chandrasekaran said that the group “can’t quantify what favours” were received by employees were had ascertained that they were behaving in a way “favouring certain firms”.

“We found six employees who did not follow the ethical conduct, we have banned all those six employees and also the six companies,” the Tata Group Chairman said.

“We can't quantify what favours they (the employees) got but they certainly behaved in a way that they were favouring certain firms,” Chandrasekaran added.

Tata Consultancy Services, the cash cow of Tata Group, had received two whistleblower complaints back in February and March. The whistleblowers had alleged misconduct by certain employees from the resource allocation group.

The resource allocation group is entrusted with appointment of contractual employees from staffing firms empanelled by the firm. TCS has 1,000 such staffing firms empanelled across 55 countries. The IT giant is probing the role of three more employees, Chandrasekaran added but did not share any further details.



