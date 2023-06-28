Watch: Elon Musk trains for jiu-jitsu ahead of cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg, pics go viral

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, has started learning jiu-jitsu in light of all the chatter about a potential cage match between him and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and images of him practising the art have appeared online. Lex Fridman, a computer scientist and first-degree black belt in Jiu-Jitsu, posted photos of Musk engaging in the self-defense martial art sport.

Lex Fridman got the chance to engage with Elon Musk in an unplanned training session that lasted a few hours before the "cage match" challenge between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

Musk's excellent physical qualities were praised highly by the research scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), who emphasised his strength, power, and prowess in both stand-up and ground combat. Lex Fridman was in awe by the experience and called it an incredible meeting.

Lex Fridman tweeted pictures with Elon Musk and wrote, “I did an impromptu training session with @elonmusk for a few hours yesterday. I'm extremely impressed with his strength, power, and skill, on the feet and on the ground. It was epic. It's really inspiring to see Elon and Mark doing martial arts, but I think the world is served far better if they train martial arts but not fight in the cage. That said, as Elon says, the most entertaining outcome is the most likely... I'm there for them, no matter what.”

I did an impromptu training session with @elonmusk for a few hours yesterday. I'm extremely impressed with his strength, power, and skill, on the feet and on the ground. It was epic. It's really inspiring to see Elon and Mark doing martial arts, but I think the world is served… pic.twitter.com/cq00A9Xnmw — Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) June 27, 2023

Fridman expresses his unflinching support for both people, regardless of their decisions, and agrees with Musk that the most entertaining outcome is often the most likely one.

An earlier video of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg practising Jiu Jitsu, a Brazilian martial art, gained a lot of attention and went viral. Lex Fridman, who has engaged in training sessions from the Facebook creator, posted the video.

