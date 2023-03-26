Want gold-verified tick on Twitter? Elon Musk's company to charge Rs 83,000 from businesses

Photo: Reuters

Twitter, the popular social networking platform, is expected to charge companies USD 1,000 a month for the "verified" badge, plus an additional USD 50 per month for each associated account. As part of its goal to become "the most trusted place on the internet," Twitter reportedly filed the claims.

Twitter revealed the new verification scheme on Friday, along with plans to begin "winding down" its previous verification system as of April 1. In December, an initiative to authenticate the integrity of internet enterprises using gold badges was released.

On Friday, Elon Musk affirmed that a verified organisation's verified employees' personal accounts would continue to get the advantages of the verification badge. Verification for Organizations (formerly known as Blue for Business) will be released shortly, Twitter Business said.

You may remember that back in January, Twitter Business revealed and released the earlier and launched its verification for organisations programme. According to Twitter Business, “We will soon launch Verification for Organizations, formerly known as Blue for Business.”

In another tweet, the corporation said, "As a subscriber, you and your business will receive business accounts and affiliation badges through our self-serve administrative portal."

Twitter is reportedly contemplating introducing a verified organisation programme, with pricing beginning at USD 1000 per month, according to a tweet by social media expert Matt Navara from last month.

Twitter Blue Tick

From April 1, Twitter will no longer display the legacy verified badge for accounts that have been verified in the past. Microblogging service founded by Elon Musk has requested that users and businesses subscribe to its premium plan in order to keep their blue verification badges.

As of April 1st, Twitter Verified will no longer be verifying accounts or showing the historical verified badge.

Introduced in India in February, the monthly fee for use on iOS and Android devices is 900, while the web-based version is 650. Customers may save 11% by purchasing an annual plan.

(With ANI inputs)