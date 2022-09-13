Vinay Golikeri appointed as MD of Bacardi for leading commercial operations

Bacardi Ltd., the Bermuda-based liquor firm, has appointed Vinay Golikeri as the Managing Director of India and neighbouring countries.Golikeri would be taking over the new role in January 2023 and he would be responsible for leading commercial operations across the market for the company’s portfolio of premium spirits and will continue to ensure ongoing sustainable and profitable growth for the business.

In his new role, Golikeri will lead the Indian leadership. He will step down from his position as Managing Director, Global Travel Retail (GTR) in Dubai. During his tenure, he played a key role in transforming GTR into a strategic channel for the portfolio's brand-building and sales, delivering sound strategies to create equity with travellers from emerging markets.

Golikeri, who takes over for Sanjit Randhawa, who held the position for roughly five years, will now report to Subramaniam. Randhawa will now move to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to assume a new position. He will now hold the positions of Director of Global Travel Retail, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. In India and Southeast Asia, where he served on the boards of several organisations, including the International Spirits & Wines Association of India (ISWAI) and the Thai Alcohol Beverage Business Association, he is a veteran of the industry with extensive experience in external affairs (TABBA).

"India is a dynamic and rapidly changing market that is critical to our global growth," said Vijay Subramaniam, Regional President of Asia, the Middle East, and Global Travel Retail. "As we expand the Bacardi portfolio of premium brands, Vinay's agility in identifying growth opportunities in diverse environments, as well as his relentless focus on execution, will be critical in achieving our future ambitions."