Union Budget 2023: Take a look at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman education qualification, political career

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Union Budget 2023 in Parliament on Wednesday (February 1). This is the fifth time that Sitharaman is going to present Union Budget.

Sitharaman is serving as the Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs of India since 2019. Sitharaman became a Rajya Sabha MP in 2014 and is still an MP of the upper house of the Parliament.

Nirmala Sitharaman educational qualification

Sitharaman was born in Tamil Nadu and she completed her schooling from Madras and Tiruchirappalli. Sitharaman went to Seethalakshmi Ramaswami College, Tiruchirapalli to complete her Bachelor of Arts degree in economics. She later did her Master of Arts degree in economics and M.Phil. from Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi in 1984.

Nirmala Sitharaman career

Sitharaman also served as the Defence Minister of India. She is the second female finance minister after Indira Gandhi. She was once the national spokesperson for the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Sitharaman joined the BJP in 2006, according to Wikipedia, and became the BJP spokesperson in 2010. In 2014, she was elected as a Rajya Sabha Member from Andhra Pradesh.

Sitharaman was ranked 36 in the Forbes 2022 list of World's 100 most powerful women. Fortune also ranked Sitharaman as most powerful woman in India.