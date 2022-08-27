Top Indian-origin Twitter executive Sandeep Pandey leaves after 10 years to join Meta

Senior Indian-origin executive at Twitter Sandeep Pandey has decided to part ways with the company led by his compatriot Parag Agrawal. Pandey was vice president of engineering at Twitter and worked for the social media giant for over a decade.

Pandey will now join artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning teams of Meta after leaving Twitter.

Having joined Twitter back in 2012, Pandey has led the central machine learning, data science and data platform teams.

He did his studies from Carnegie Mellon University. Before Twitter, he has worked for IBM India Research Lab, Google and Yahoo. He joined Twitter as staff engineer.

As per his LinkedIn profile, Pandey has held various roles at Twitter including head of revenue science, senior director of engineering and led the brand and video team.

High profile exits have gone up at Twitter after the $44 billion acquisition deal was floated by billionaire Elon Musk and then canceled over disagreement regarding the actual number of bots on the platform.

Pandey joins a growing list of top executives leaving Twitter, like Katrina Lane, former VP of Twitter service; Ilya Brown, VP of Health; and Max Schmeiser, head of data science. Earlier, consumer product leader Kayvon Beykpour and head of revenue product Bruce Falck were fired by CEO Parag Agrawal in May, A hiring freeze was announced with Twitter saying it would also pause spending in most areas.

Recently, the company laid off 30 percent of its talent acquisition team workforce. Twitter has paused all staffing except for business critical roles as determined by ‘Staff` members.

(With inputs from IANS)