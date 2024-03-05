Twitter
Headlines

Alia Bhatt to play super agent in YRF Spy Universe actioner, insider confirms, filming to start from...

Instagram, Facebook down for thousands of users in India, other parts of world

Nita Ambani flashes 52.58-carat diamond ring during Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding, its price is Rs...

Tina Gada: Rising UX designer, transforming fintech experiences

Imtiaz Ali reacts to Bollywood's revival after dull phase, says 'logon ne kaha tha....' | Exclusive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Nita Ambani flashes 52.58-carat diamond ring during Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding, its price is Rs...

Tina Gada: Rising UX designer, transforming fintech experiences

Imtiaz Ali reacts to Bollywood's revival after dull phase, says 'logon ne kaha tha....' | Exclusive

Meet CSK star player who is cashing in on IPL 2024 to expand his business

Bowlers with 100+ wickets for one team in IPL history

Healthy juices to prevent heart blockages and blood clots

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Indian Classical Dancer Amarnath Ghosh Shot Dead In US, Actress Devoleena Tweet About The Incident

Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's Daughter, Who's Making Her Lok Sabha Debut

Khan Trio Sets Stage On Fire With ‘Naatu Naatu’ Performance At Pre-Wedding Gala

Imtiaz Ali reacts to Bollywood's revival after dull phase, says 'logon ne kaha tha....' | Exclusive

India's highest-paid villain charged Rs 150 crore for one film; it's not Kamal Haasan, Bobby Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Emraan

Rani Mukerji reveals box office failure of Samrat Prithviraj, Shamshera impacted YRF a lot, Aditya Chopra refused to...

HomeBusiness

Business

Tina Gada: Rising UX designer, transforming fintech experiences

With over 5 years of rich experience in the UX domain, Tina is on a mission to elevate user experiences within the financial technology sector.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Mar 05, 2024, 08:50 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Tina Gada, a seasoned Senior UX/UI Designer based in Dallas, is leaving an indelible mark in the FinTech industry through her innovative and user-centric design approach. With over 5 years of rich experience in the UX domain, Tina is on a mission to elevate user experiences within the financial technology sector.

Background

Having earned a Master's degree in Human-Computer Interaction, Tina's forte lies in identifying and eliminating digital friction in the customer journey. Her work revolves around crafting seamless omnichannel experiences for FinTech users, actively involving developers and business partners to ensure a comprehensive understanding of project scope and limitations while prioritizing usability.

Her unique approach involves strategically introducing friction where needed and eliminating it where unnecessary, building trust with customers. A proficient team player, she excels in converting ideas into goals through a systematic approach, bridging the gap between business goals, technical constraints, and user satisfaction, because of her background in both engineering and design.

Insight on Tina Gada

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Tina is an advocate for inclusivity and accessibility in design. Her commitment to creating designs catering to diverse user needs is evident in her work. She is open to connecting on Linkedin, ADPList, or Dribbble to engagein UX discussions.

Music makes her heart dance which has led to her particular fondness for Taylor Swift and Harry Styles. A culinary enthusiast, she enjoys the art of cooking. An amateur pianist and sign language learner, Tina actively engages in personal development. Her adventurous spirit comes to life through solo road trips, one of which took her from NYC to Dallas. Looking forward, Tina envisions taking a month-long break to travel to all the states in the USA in her car.

Achievements

Tina's career journey has been marked by significant achievements and contributions to the financial technology sector. At Vanguard, a company with a 2023 revenue of $6.9 billion, she has spearheaded initiatives to enhance user experience, leading to increased customer retention and improved overall service delivery. Her role involves strategic planning and execution of user experience improvements across multiple platforms, ensuring that Vanguard's digital offerings meet the highest standards of quality and efficiency.

Previously, as an Associate Creative Director at Citibank, a company with a 2022 revenue of $75.3 billion, Tina led various projects, including the impactful Citi Preferred Name project. This initiative significantly improved the experience for transgender and non-binary customers, addressing a crucial need for inclusivity and respect in financial services. Her efforts in redesigning Citi's digital experiences and introducing new features facilitated a seamless transition to paperless operations during the COVID-19 pandemic and enhanced new customer onboarding processes.

In her Achiever's Success Story, Tina Gada emerges as a visionary in UX design, transforming the FinTech experience. With over 7 years of experience, Tina is passionate about humanizing the user experience in banking and addressing client needs. Her unique blend of skills, business acumen, and strategic thinking sets her apart.

Her influence goes beyond her workplace, with over 10,000 followers on LinkedIn. She is a sought-after mentor and judge at prestigious design events, including MIT, AIVA, W3Award, Globbee, and Davey Awards. Recently honored with the International Achievers’ Award 2023, Tina's outstanding achievements in Human-Computer Interaction and UX design have been recognized.

As a mentor, Tina is ranked in the top 1% on platforms like ADPList and Topmate, and her efforts in nurturing the next generation of UX designers have been recognized widely.

Vision & Mission

Tina's journey from being an engineer to a designer reflects her resilience and determination. She aims to make this transition smoother for others, offering insights, job recommendations, and course suggestions.

Whether you're looking to enhance your design skills, build a strong portfolio, or gain confidence, Tina is ready to support your journey.

With a vision to create a better user experience and empower new designers, Tina Gada is a driving force in the design community. Her dedication to sharing knowledge and fostering innovation positions her as a leader in UX design.

Tina's career journey has been marked by significant achievements and contributions to the financial technology sector. At Vanguard, a company with a 2023 revenue of $6.9 billion, she has spearheaded initiatives to enhance user experience, leading to increased customer retention and improved overall service delivery. Her role involves strategic planning and execution of user experience improvements across multiple platforms, ensuring that Vanguard's digital offerings meet the highest standards of quality and efficiency.

Previously, as an Associate Creative Director at Citibank, a company with a 2022 revenue of $75.3 billion, Tina led various projects, including the impactful Citi Preferred Name project. This initiative significantly improved the experience for transgender and non-binary customers, addressing a crucial need for inclusivity and respect in financial services. Her efforts in redesigning Citi's digital experiences and introducing new features facilitated a seamless transition to paperless operations during the COVID-19 pandemic and enhanced new customer onboarding processes.

Tina Gada's story is one of continuous growth, learning, and contribution to the field of UX design. Her achievements, both professionally and personally, make her a role model for aspiring designers and a key player in transforming the FinTech landscape. As she continues on her journey, Tina's impact on the design community is set to grow, creating a lasting legacy in the world of UX/UI design.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'New season, new...': CSK captain MS Dhoni shares cryptic post ahead of IPL 2024

WPL 2024, DC-W vs GG: Meg Lanning, Radha Yadav shine as Delhi Capitals Women beat Gujarat Giants by 25 runs

Randeep Hooda says Swatantrya Veer Savarkar will counter ‘decades of propaganda’ against VD Savarkar

Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya twin in green at Anant, Radhika's pre-wedding bash; netizens say 'finally she changed...'

Gurugram: 5 vomit blood, rushed to hospital after consuming mouth freshener at restaurant

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE