Tina Gada: Rising UX designer, transforming fintech experiences

Tina Gada, a seasoned Senior UX/UI Designer based in Dallas, is leaving an indelible mark in the FinTech industry through her innovative and user-centric design approach. With over 5 years of rich experience in the UX domain, Tina is on a mission to elevate user experiences within the financial technology sector.

Background

Having earned a Master's degree in Human-Computer Interaction, Tina's forte lies in identifying and eliminating digital friction in the customer journey. Her work revolves around crafting seamless omnichannel experiences for FinTech users, actively involving developers and business partners to ensure a comprehensive understanding of project scope and limitations while prioritizing usability.

Her unique approach involves strategically introducing friction where needed and eliminating it where unnecessary, building trust with customers. A proficient team player, she excels in converting ideas into goals through a systematic approach, bridging the gap between business goals, technical constraints, and user satisfaction, because of her background in both engineering and design.

Insight on Tina Gada

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Tina is an advocate for inclusivity and accessibility in design. Her commitment to creating designs catering to diverse user needs is evident in her work. She is open to connecting on Linkedin, ADPList, or Dribbble to engagein UX discussions.

Music makes her heart dance which has led to her particular fondness for Taylor Swift and Harry Styles. A culinary enthusiast, she enjoys the art of cooking. An amateur pianist and sign language learner, Tina actively engages in personal development. Her adventurous spirit comes to life through solo road trips, one of which took her from NYC to Dallas. Looking forward, Tina envisions taking a month-long break to travel to all the states in the USA in her car.

Achievements

Tina's career journey has been marked by significant achievements and contributions to the financial technology sector. At Vanguard, a company with a 2023 revenue of $6.9 billion, she has spearheaded initiatives to enhance user experience, leading to increased customer retention and improved overall service delivery. Her role involves strategic planning and execution of user experience improvements across multiple platforms, ensuring that Vanguard's digital offerings meet the highest standards of quality and efficiency.

Previously, as an Associate Creative Director at Citibank, a company with a 2022 revenue of $75.3 billion, Tina led various projects, including the impactful Citi Preferred Name project. This initiative significantly improved the experience for transgender and non-binary customers, addressing a crucial need for inclusivity and respect in financial services. Her efforts in redesigning Citi's digital experiences and introducing new features facilitated a seamless transition to paperless operations during the COVID-19 pandemic and enhanced new customer onboarding processes.

In her Achiever's Success Story, Tina Gada emerges as a visionary in UX design, transforming the FinTech experience. With over 7 years of experience, Tina is passionate about humanizing the user experience in banking and addressing client needs. Her unique blend of skills, business acumen, and strategic thinking sets her apart.

Her influence goes beyond her workplace, with over 10,000 followers on LinkedIn. She is a sought-after mentor and judge at prestigious design events, including MIT, AIVA, W3Award, Globbee, and Davey Awards. Recently honored with the International Achievers’ Award 2023, Tina's outstanding achievements in Human-Computer Interaction and UX design have been recognized.

As a mentor, Tina is ranked in the top 1% on platforms like ADPList and Topmate, and her efforts in nurturing the next generation of UX designers have been recognized widely.

Vision & Mission

Tina's journey from being an engineer to a designer reflects her resilience and determination. She aims to make this transition smoother for others, offering insights, job recommendations, and course suggestions.

Whether you're looking to enhance your design skills, build a strong portfolio, or gain confidence, Tina is ready to support your journey.

With a vision to create a better user experience and empower new designers, Tina Gada is a driving force in the design community. Her dedication to sharing knowledge and fostering innovation positions her as a leader in UX design.

Tina Gada's story is one of continuous growth, learning, and contribution to the field of UX design. Her achievements, both professionally and personally, make her a role model for aspiring designers and a key player in transforming the FinTech landscape. As she continues on her journey, Tina's impact on the design community is set to grow, creating a lasting legacy in the world of UX/UI design.