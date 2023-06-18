This is one of India's costliest 1BHK apartments, rent will leave you in shock

Representational Photo | Instagram

Rents can often be in lakhs of rupees for apartments in India’s finest localities. However, one associated lavish, sprawling condos with such price tags, not 1BHK flats. But this one bedroom flat in Mumbai topples that idea.

The flat is situated at the Carmichael Road in South Bombay. It is one of the most expensive streets in India where one’s neighbours are top politicians and some of the wealthiest businessmen.

The tenant of this particular 1BHK is an architect and tech entrepreneur named Kush Bhayani, as per a MoneyControl report. He is co-founder of Openhaus, which is a “next generation property social commerce platform”.

The flat is not your usual 1BHK. It is pretty big at 700 square feet, twice the average size you would get in Mumbai. It has high ceilings which is another thing tough to get in the city nowadays.

The place is at least a century old and has a beautiful hand-painted tile floor which is also around 100 years old, the tenant had revealed. The place offers a lot of greenery and natural light and its thick walls keep the home cool throughout the year.

The bathroom is designed to give with Greek aesthetics. The bedroom is bigger than the living room, another unusual aspect. As per the tenant, the house gives him a “Goa feel” in Mumbai. The monthly rent of the apartment is a whopping Rs 1.2 lakh, he told MC.