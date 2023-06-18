Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

This is one of India's costliest 1BHK apartments, rent will leave you in shock

The century-old place is located on one of the most expensive streets in India

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 12:37 PM IST

This is one of India's costliest 1BHK apartments, rent will leave you in shock
Representational Photo | Instagram

Rents can often be in lakhs of rupees for apartments in India’s finest localities. However, one associated lavish, sprawling condos with such price tags, not 1BHK flats. But this one bedroom flat in Mumbai topples that idea.

The flat is situated at the Carmichael Road in South Bombay. It is one of the most expensive streets in India where one’s neighbours are top politicians and some of the wealthiest businessmen.

The tenant of this particular 1BHK is an architect and tech entrepreneur named Kush Bhayani, as per a MoneyControl report. He is co-founder of Openhaus, which is a “next generation property social commerce platform”.

The flat is not your usual 1BHK. It is pretty big at 700 square feet, twice the average size you would get in Mumbai. It has high ceilings which is another thing tough to get in the city nowadays.

The place is at least a century old and has a beautiful hand-painted tile floor which is also around 100 years old, the tenant had revealed. The place offers a lot of greenery and natural light and its thick walls keep the home cool throughout the year.

The bathroom is designed to give with Greek aesthetics. The bedroom is bigger than the living room, another unusual aspect. As per the tenant, the house gives him a “Goa feel” in Mumbai. The monthly rent of the apartment is a whopping Rs 1.2 lakh, he told MC.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
How Sapna Choudhary, went from earning Rs 3000 per stage show to walking the Cannes red carpet, all you need to know
Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area
Meet Shilpi Kulshrestha, VP at Byju's and popular model and influencer, whose videos get millions of views on Instagram
Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos
Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 729 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for June 18
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.