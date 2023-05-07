Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

‘There will be other…’: Aswath Damodaran’s concerning forecast on US banking crisis

The 2023 banking crisis has seen three major financial institutions collapse.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 07, 2023, 04:23 PM IST

‘There will be other…’: Aswath Damodaran’s concerning forecast on US banking crisis
‘There will be other…’: Aswath Damodaran’s concerning forecast on US banking crisis | File Photo

The ongoing US banking crisis is continuing to unfold and there are concerns that there could be more casualties before it ends. “AS SVB, Signature and First Republic have fallen, the 2023 banking crisis looks like a slow motion car wreck, but without the systemic consequences of prior crises,” Aswath Damodaran, prominent economist and Professor of Finance at the Stern School of Business at New York University wrote in a series of social media posts. 

Painting a dire picture, Damodaran further wrote, “There will be other dominos that fall, bank concentration (not profitability) will rise, systemic effects will stay small, accounting rules on mark to market will be tightened and regulators will add duration mismatch & deposit stickiness to the rule book.”

“I do believe that there are more dominos waiting to fall in the US banking business, with banks that have grown the most in the last few years at the most risk, but I also believe that unlike 2008, this crisis will be more likely to redistribute wealth across banks than it is to create costs for the rest of us. Unlike 2008, when you could point to risk-seeking behavior on the part of banks as the prime reason for banking failures, this one was triggered by the search for high growth and a failure to adhere to first principles when it comes to duration mismatches,” Damodaran elaborated in a blog post. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Aabha Paul oozes oomph in reels, check viral videos
Can coffee consumption be beneficial for your health? Here's how much you should drink daily
Streaming This Week: Rana Naidu, MH370, Happy Family, Varisu Hindi, OTT releases to binge-watch
Shehnaaz Gill spent this whopping amount on her outfit for Baba Siddique’s iftar party
Inside photos of Kangana Ranaut's luxurious multi-crore home: All-white bedroom, royal art, massive walk-in closet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical illusion: How many legs you can see in this pic
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.