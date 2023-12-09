Sudha Murty to join politics? Infosys co-founder Narayan Murthy's wife makes big remarks, 'I am...'

Sudha Murty also went on to praise the new Parliament building and said it was a dream come true for her to visit the building.

Educator, author, philanthropist, and Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty, wife of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, recently opened up about the possibility of joining Indian politics. Sudha Murty said that she had no interest in joining politics and was happy with the way she was.

Speaking to reporters, Sudha Murty said on Friday, "Whatever I am, I am happy with that. I am happy as I am." Sudha Murty also went on to praise the new Parliament building and said it was a dream come true for her to visit the building.

"It is so beautiful. No words to describe it. I wanted to see this for a long time. It was a dream come true today. It's art, culture, Indian history - everything is beautiful," Sudha Murty said.

Sudha Murty also recently launched a new animated series Story Time with Sudha Amma on YouTube and also opened up about her relationship with her daughter-in-law Aparna Krishnan and said that they have no issues with each other on both personal and professional fronts.

Sudha Murty was also asked about her relationship with her daughter-in-law. She said, "There was no problem, touch wood. This is because I gave my story. Rest, I didn’t bother. I don't interfere in her work. I feel it’s her domain I should not interfere without knowledge. Neither of us had that much time to get into each other and misunderstand each other. Most of the time she is busy with her work and I am also travelling. She is good, efficient and she will do a good job why should I worry?"

