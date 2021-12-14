Services of THESE banks to be affected this week during two-day nationwide bank strike

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) is set to go on a strike this week which will last two days. During this period, the services of several big banks like SBI, PNB, and others will be affected, according to the official statements posted on their social media handles.

The UFBU will go on a strike for two days this week, from December 16. The union is going on strike to protest against the government's plan to privatise public sector banks. “Privitising PSBs will hurt the priority sector of the economy and also credit flow to self-help groups and to rural economy,” said Sanjay Dar, general secretary of All India Bank Officers Confederation (AIBOC), as per PTI.

During this time, the banking services of several big banks in India are likely to be affected across the nation. Banks such as State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank have made this announcement on their Twitter handles, urging their employees to reconsider their decision of going on strike.

In their official statements, several big banks such as the State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, and UCO Bank have said their operations will be affected due to the bank strikes on December 16 and December 17.

An appeal to all Bank Staff. pic.twitter.com/EZFGpfnK0a — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) December 13, 2021

To ensure seamless services to our customers, we have invited the leaders of majority Associations/ Unions for discussions and appealed to them for withdrawal of proposed strike call, given on 16th and 17th December 2021.#IndianBank #DFS@DFS_India — Indian Bank (@MyIndianBank) December 13, 2021

#UCOBank makes an humble request to it's Bank Unions to Call off the Nationwide Bank Strike in the interest of our Esteemed Customers. @DFS_India pic.twitter.com/tR8ZEGMuNW — UCO Bank (@UCOBankOfficial) December 13, 2021

We attach appeals given to AICBEF/AICBOF to not to participate in the proposed strike on 16th & 17th of this month. @DFS_India @FinMinIndia pic.twitter.com/HaeMIEaEnN — Central Bank of India (@centralbank_in) December 13, 2021

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during the budget speech of 2021, had announced that two public sector banks will be privatised during the current fiscal. This announcement sparked outrage among the banking union, and they decided to go on strike.

The central government has already merged 14 public sector banks in the last four years, and in 2019, has privatised IDBI Bank by selling its majority stake in the lender to LIC. The Centre had also talked about introducing the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021 in the ongoing Winter session of the Parliament.