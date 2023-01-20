Residents of Noida, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru and other cities can now pay for society’s maintenance via Paytm

Paytm

Noida, Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and residents of other major cities can now pay their apartment charges apart from rent on the Paytm app. One97 Communications Limited (OCL) that owns the brand Paytm has onboarded over 2,800 residential societies across the country and residents of these societies can now pay for prepaid metres, maintenance charges, club house charges, garbage collection charges and other ad-hoc charges from the Paytm app.

Through the apartment payments feature on Paytm app, users can pay with multiple options like Paytm Wallet, Paytm UPI, Netbanking, Credit Card or Debit Card to pay for the various apartment charges. With Paytm app, users also get periodic notifications for recurring apartment payments and can avail offers on successful payments. If users don't find their society listed on the app, they can click on ‘Refer Apartment’ and fill out the details of the residential society.

How to pay apartment charges on Paytm: