Residents of Noida, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru and other cities can now pay for society’s maintenance via Paytm

Through the apartment payments feature on Paytm app, users can pay with multiple options like Paytm Wallet, Paytm UPI, Netbanking, Credit Card.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 09:46 AM IST

Paytm

Noida, Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and residents of other major cities can now pay their apartment charges apart from rent on the Paytm app. One97 Communications Limited (OCL) that owns the brand Paytm has onboarded over 2,800 residential societies across the country and residents of these societies can now pay for prepaid metres, maintenance charges, club house charges, garbage collection charges and other ad-hoc charges from the Paytm app.

Through the apartment payments feature on Paytm app, users can pay with multiple options like Paytm Wallet, Paytm UPI, Netbanking, Credit Card or Debit Card to pay for the various apartment charges. With Paytm app, users also get periodic notifications for recurring apartment payments and can avail offers on successful payments. If users don't find their society listed on the app, they can click on ‘Refer Apartment’ and fill out the details of the residential society. 

How to pay apartment charges on Paytm:

  1. Open the Paytm app and go to ‘Recharges and Bill Payments’
  2. Under ‘Recharges & Bill Payments’, tap on ‘View More’, scroll down to ‘Pay your Home Bills’
  3. Select ‘Apartments’ and enter the details — name of the city, apartment, utility type and apartment number
  4. Verify the consumer details and enter the amount and click on ‘Proceed’
  5. Select the payment option — Paytm Wallet, Paytm UPI, Netbanking, Credit Card or Debit Card
  6. On successful payment, the order summary is generated
