Paytm launches special UPI Lite Holi cashback offer, check details

This offer is valid from 6-11th March. To avail the cards, users have to make payments through the Paytm app across online and offline stores.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 04:30 PM IST

Paytm has launched ‘Paytm Holi Bash’ offer enabling users to win up to 14,000 cashback points. During the Holi week, users have to collect nine cards through payments with multiple payment options like Paytm UPI, UPI LITE, Paytm Wallet, net banking, credit and debit cards to win cashback points.
 
To add more colour to the festival, the Paytm Super App is offering a total of nine cards spread across Colours, Holi Splash, and Celebration cards. On collecting all these nine cards, users can earn up to 14,000 Paytm cashback points. This offer is valid from 6-11th March. To avail the cards, users have to make payments through the Paytm app across online and offline stores.

Cashback Points is an exclusive rewards program for Paytm users. On payments made through the Paytm app, users can earn points, whenever they add money, transfer money, recharge mobile, or pay their utility bills.

How to collect Paytm Holi Bash Cards?

  1. Make any payment through Paytm app
  2. Tap on Paytm CashBack offer section
  3. Scroll down and tap on Play & Win up to 14,000 Cashback Points banner
  4. Users can collect all the 9 nine cards, and will require to scratch the cards
  5. The scratch cards will expire after 3 days of receiving if not unlocked
