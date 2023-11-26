Meet man who once took loan to open photostat shop, now owns Rs 1000 crore company, his business is...

This man once had to borrow money from others to open a photostat shop and now he is the owner of a Rs 1000 crore company. Know his story here.

Continuous hard work never leaves you without a result. Those who are dedicated and hard-working definitely achieve their goals. Ramchandra Aggarwal is a true embodiment of that. He once opened a shop by taking a loan and now, he earns in crores.

Ramchandra Aggarwal is the founder of Vishal Mega Mart. He was a specially-abled person since birth but that never came in the way of his motivation to do something big.

Ramchandra began his life with a small business and opened a photostat shop in 1986. He invested some money into that business by borrowing money from others. After working there for some time, Ramchandra started a small clothing business in Kolkata for 15 years.

But he was not satisfied and wanted to do something bigger and hence, he moved from Kolkata and came to Delhi.

In 2001-2, Aggarwal laid the foundation of Vishal Retail. He achieved great success in that business and gradually Vishal retails transformed into the Vishal Mega Mart, as we know it today.

In some time, his company was included in the stock market. However, the year 2008 did not prove to be good for Ramchandra. Due to the fall in the stock market, his company Vishal Mega Mart completely sank. During this time he was buried under debt.

Read: Meet man who was once richer than Mukesh Ambani, lost Rs 12000 crore net worth, is now homeless, know his tragic story

Due to this, he had to sell his company to the Shri Ram Group. Shri Ram Group had bought the stake of his company Vishal Retail. Hence, he saved his company from being sold, but it was divided into two parts.

After this, Ramchandra proceeded with his wisdom and once again started making his mark in the retail market. His company V2 Retail Market is one of the fastest growing retail markets in India.