Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Notebandi 2.0: Exchange or deposit Rs 2,000 notes by September 30

The Rs 2,000 banknotes have been withdrawn from circulation by the RBI. But, the Rs 2,000 notes will remain legal till September 30, which is the last date for deposit or exchange of the banknotes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 19, 2023, 09:19 PM IST

Notebandi 2.0: Exchange or deposit Rs 2,000 notes by September 30
Rs 2000 circulation withdrawn| Photo: PTI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has withdrawn the circulation of the Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes.  People do not need to worry, as the banknotes will remain legal tender till the deadline for depositing or withdrawing the Rs 2,000 banknotes which is September 30. 

People can go to any bank and either deposit or exchange the Rs 2,000 banknotes on or before September 30. RBI has asked the banks to allow the exchange of other denomination banknotes in exchange for Rs 2,000 denomination notes up to Rs 20,000 at one time. 

The withdrawal of the Rs 2,000 banknotes has been announced keep in mind that 89 per cent of the notes printed in 2018 have now reached the end of their lifespan. Also, the purpose of bringing the Rs 2,000 denomination notes was to meet the currency need of the country which has been met now and hence the printing of these notes was stopped in 2018-19. 

While people may think of this as another attempt on demonetisation. But it is not another demonetisation and people can use the Rs 2,000 notes till September 30. 

Read: Rs 2,000 banknote withdrawn from circulation: Why it happened, everything explained

 

 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Satish Kaushik birth anniversary: Tere Naam, Kaagaz, Teree Sang, highest-rated films directed by the late actor
Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in black thigh-high slit gown as she walks the red carpet with Nick Jonas
Happy birthday Akshaye Khanna: Drishyam 2, Sector 375, Dil Chahta Hai, a look at actor's highest-rated films
Sara Ali Khan attends Cannes afterparty in black strapless gown, netizens call actress 'princess'
Meet Vinali Bhatnagar, Miss India finalist making her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
GSEB Gujarat SSC, HSC Result 2023 anytime soon: Direct link, how to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.