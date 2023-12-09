NoBroker and ApkaInterior.com Forge Strategic Alliance for Comprehensive Real Estate Solutions

The conventional process of acquiring and transforming a property into a home has long been perceived as time-consuming and challenging.

NoBroker, India's pioneering proptech unicorn and the ultimate destination for all things real estate, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with ApkaInterior.com, the nation's foremost platform for furniture and home decor. This collaboration marks a significant stride in NoBroker's mission to become the ultimate one-stop-shop, offering customers a seamless blend of real estate solutions and top-tier services.

Through this partnership, NoBroker would endeavor to ensure a cost-effective solution for all housing and furnishing needs. NoBroker customers can now access an array of interior services seamlessly integrated with ApkaInterior.com's diverse furniture and home decor options, simplifying the entire journey of transforming a property into a personalized haven.

The conventional process of acquiring and transforming a property into a home has long been perceived as time-consuming and challenging. Local carpenters often lack professionalism and exceed budget constraints.

Amit Agarwal, CEO and Cofounder of NoBroker, commented on the partnership, stating, “Working professionals often juggle multiple responsibilities, leaving them with limited time to focus on their home needs. At NoBroker, we’ve consistently aimed to make life convenient for our customers and become a one-stop-shop for all real estate needs.Furniture is a big part of interiors. Our partnership with ApkaInterior.com aligns perfectly with this mission, offering our consumers a seamless process to make all their home décor dreams come true.”

Anuj Tiwari, Co-founder of ApkaInterior.com, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to join hands with NoBroker in this partnership. Our mission at ApkaInterior.com has always been to simplify furnishings solutions, and this collaboration will allow us to reach busy office-goers in need of affordable, efficient, and stylish furnishing solutions. Customers who have a limited amount of time to set up their homes will now have a hassle-free experience, from selecting the right property on NoBroker to choosing the best home makeover solution on our platform.”

The NoBroker and ApkaInterior.com partnership signifies a groundbreaking approach to cater to the evolving needs of consumers, providing a seamless and integrated solution for all their real estate and interior design requirements. Together, they are poised to redefine the home transformation experience, making it more accessible, efficient, and enjoyable for customers nationwide.

About ApkaInterior.com

ApkaInterior.com, founded by Gaurav Tiwari, Anuj Tiwari, and Shivang Tiwari, is a leading online destination for furniture and home décor needs. The platform is recognized by the Government of India and collaborates with over 33,00 vendors across India.

The start-up is dedicated to providing functional furniture and stylish home decor that caters to all vibes — modern, vintage, aesthetic, and minimal, among others. From comfortable beds and contemporary sofas to stunning paintings, planters, and handicrafts, ApkaInterior.com offers a wide array of high-quality materials at affordable prices. It is also committed to providing its customers with zero-damage delivery and live tracking features.

The start-up, based in Jaipur, has also partnered with various buy now, pay later (BPNL) platforms to make designing homes affordable and convenient for customers.

About NoBroker

NoBroker.com, India’s first proptech unicorn, is a tech-based brokerage-free real estate platform that makes real estate transactions seamless and efficient. A one-stop-shop for all property related needs, it is removing information asymmetry in the real estate sector in India with the use of cutting-edge technology. It participates in the entire user journey starting from the house search to packers & movers, home loans, home painting and cleaning services, legal services, rent pay, etc. With more than 2 crore registered users across Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad and Delhi-NCR, it is the world’s largest P2P real estate platform. Founded by Akhil Gupta from IIT- Bombay, Amit Kumar Agarwal from IIT- Kanpur and IIM- Ahmedabad and Saurabh Garg from IIT - Bombay and IIM – Ahmedabad, NoBroker.com is steadily working towards streamlining India’s largely unorganized real estate industry. The platform has raised a total funding of $366 million from marquee investors such as General Atlantic, Tiger Global, Google & Elevation Capital, Moore Capital, Beenext and KTB Ventures. Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Anand Chandrasekaran are angel investors in the company.