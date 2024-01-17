Special light show from Singapore, celebrity performance, lndia's most expensive birthday party cost Rs...

Nita Ambani's 50th birthday party was nothing less than a festival. Look inside her grand birthday celebration here.

Everything the Ambanis do becomes a trend. From their public appearances to their parties, everything screams money. Specially when it comes to organising any event, Nita Ambani has proven many times that she is the boss.

Nita Ambani's 50th birthday party was a true testament to what money can do. Mrs Ambani celebrated her 50th birthday in Jodhpur's, luxurious Umaid Bhawan Palace, which is becoming a modern-day favourite for rich people's weddings.

On November 1, 2013, Nita Ambani celebrated her 50th birthday and the party included 250 guests, who were flown to the lavish resort by 32 chartered planes of the Reliance group. The party went on for two days.

The party was attended by the who's who of the country. From Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan to entrepreneurs like Mittals, Mahindra and others. The entire IPL team of Mumbai Indians were present at the birthday bash. Reports have it that the total cost of Nita Ambani's birthday party was around Rs 220 crore.

Apart from the mesmerising location, the birthday party with light shows flashed the birthday girl's name and a special team was flown from Singapore to make Dhirubhai Ambani's face appear in the sky.

Stars like Priyanka Chopra and AR Rahman performed at the party and a special performance was lined up by Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani. Further, flowers for the event were ordered from Thailand and kid-friendly rides were brought in from London to provide entertainment to all ages.

Read: Infinity pool, gym, spa, modern facilities: Step inside Sundar Pichai's luxurious Rs 332 crore mansion