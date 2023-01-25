Search icon
New flight ticket refund rules: Airlines to pay 75 percent of cost if passengers downgraded involuntarily

Civil aviation regulator DGCA said the new rules will strengthen the rights of air travellers affected by the downgrading of their tickets.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 06:36 PM IST

Aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) has amended its Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) rules for passengers who are unable to board due to denied boarding, cancellation of flights, and delays in flights.

The amendment of CAR will now allow the passengers, who are downgraded involuntarily and are carried in a class lower than that for which the ticket is purchased, to be reimbursed by the airline. For domestic sector flights, 75 per cent of the cost of the ticket including taxes will be reimbursed.

For the international sector, 30 per cent of the cost of the ticket including taxes for flights of 1500 km or less; 50 per cent of the cost of the ticket including taxes for flights between 1500 km to 3500 km; 75 per cent of the cost of the ticket including taxes for flights more than 3500 km.

The amendment in the CAR, the civil aviation regulator in a statement, said, is to strengthen the rights of air travellers affected by the downgrading of their tickets.

(With inputs from ANI)

