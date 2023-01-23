WATCH: Unruly passenger harasses cabin crew on SpiceJet flight at Delhi Airport, deboarded

Two passengers on a SpiceJet flight were deplaned and handed over to security personnel for their disorderly and inappropriate behaviour, igniting yet another issue involving Indian airlines.

A video of the incident has emerged on social media in which the passengers in question can be seen having a heated argument with an air hostess on board a Delhi-Hyderabad flight.

#WATCH | "Unruly & inappropriate" behaviour by a passenger on the Delhi-Hyderabad SpiceJet flight at Delhi airport today



The passenger and & a co-passenger were deboarded and handed over to the security team at the airport pic.twitter.com/H090cPKjWV January 23, 2023

During boarding at Delhi, one passenger behaved in an unruly & inappropriate manner, harassing and causing disturbance to the cabin crew.

According to the reports, the incident occurred at the Delhi airport.