Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

WATCH: Unruly passenger harasses cabin crew on SpiceJet flight at Delhi Airport, deboarded

The passenger and another passenger deplaned and were given to the airport security crew.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 07:29 PM IST

WATCH: Unruly passenger harasses cabin crew on SpiceJet flight at Delhi Airport, deboarded
WATCH: Unruly passenger harasses cabin crew on SpiceJet flight at Delhi Airport, deboarded

Two passengers on a SpiceJet flight were deplaned and handed over to security personnel for their disorderly and inappropriate behaviour, igniting yet another issue involving Indian airlines.

A video of the incident has emerged on social media in which the passengers in question can be seen having a heated argument with an air hostess on board a Delhi-Hyderabad flight.

During boarding at Delhi, one passenger behaved in an unruly & inappropriate manner, harassing and causing disturbance to the cabin crew. 

According to the reports, the incident occurred at the Delhi airport. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Happy birthday Adivi Sesh: A look at unknown facts about Major actor
Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's engagement: Photos of Aamir Khan's daughter that will make you believe in 'true love'
In pics| Mallika Sherawat burns the internet with her sizzling hot bikini photos
Streaming This Week: Freddy, Goodbye, Qala, OTT releases to binge-watch
Avatar The Way of Water becomes second biggest Hollywood opener in India, check out top 5 films here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Men marrying girls below 14 to be booked under POCSO Act: Assam CM
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.