SBI customers alert: Services at State Bank of India likely to be affected due to strike on THESE two days (file photo)

SBI bank strike: If you have an account with the State Bank of India (SBI), then you should do your bank-related work before January 30. The public sector bank has said that its work may be impacted due to the two-day bank strike on January 30-31.

SBI on Tuesday informed that a two-day nationwide strike has been called by the Union Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU). Therefore, normal work at bank branches 'may be affected'.

However, the country's largest lender said it has made 'necessary arrangements' for the continuance of normal functioning of work at its branches.

"We have been advised by the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) that United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has served a notice of strike, informing that the members of the constituent Unions of UFBU viz. AIBEA, AIBOC, NCBE, AIBOA, BEFI, INBEF and INBOC propose to go on a nationwide bank strike on 30th and 31st January, 2023 in support of their demands," SBI informed the stock exchanges.

Reason behind the strike

On January 15, UFBU, the umbrella body of bank unions, announced that employees linked to its affiliated unions would go on a strike on January 30-31. It demanded the resolution of various issues related to the 11th wage settlement of bank employees.

UFBU has also demanded a five-day working week in banks, stagnation increment for bank employees, and resolution of issues related to promotion, salary and pension fixation.