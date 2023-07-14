Headlines

Mukesh Ambani’s wife, Nita Ambani launches 11-day children's festival ‘NMACC Bachpan’; check date, ticket prices

A broad variety of enthralling activities are available at NMACC Bachpan, including live interactive science demonstrations, thrilling jam sessions, dance-meets-circus performances, etc.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 01:37 PM IST

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), a multidisciplinary arts venue located inside the Jio World Centre in Mumbai, is getting ready to host 'NMACC Bachpan,' a special event for kids ages 2 to 14.

'NMACC Bachpan' is an engaging and diverse platform dedicated to children, offering a multitude of immersive experiences such as theater performances, interactive workshops, engaging interactions, arts and crafts activities and many other exciting offerings, NMACC said.

According to the NMACC, this programme supports the organization's goal of fostering and preserving art and culture for future generations.

According to its mission statement, "NMACC Bachpan," which was inspired by childhood learning and creativity, strives to introduce kids to the arts and culture in fun and engaging ways. 

It went on to say that the occasion gives parents a chance to share their own feelings of amazement and awe with their kids. It noted that "NMACC Bachpan" is a platform where learning and enjoyment coexist.

NMACC Bacpan- Date, list of activities

The 11-day celebration starts on July 20. A broad variety of enthralling activities are available for participants to partake in, including live interactive science demonstrations, thrilling jam sessions, dance-meets-circus performances, entertaining regional theatre, charming dance recitals, intriguing art, technology workshops, and much more.

NMACC Bachpan- Ticket prices, bookings
Bookings may be made at nmacc.com and bookmyshow.com, and tickets start at Rs 250. 

"I am delighted to announce 'NMACC BACHPAN', a one-of-a-kind children's festival spread over 11 days. With a spectacular array of unique shows, immersive workshops and captivating experiences, we hope that NMACC BACHPAN will ignite the hearts and minds of young learners with joy and inspiration! Our festival's multi-format programming will create an environment where entertainment meets learning! It is our humble effort to make art and culture exciting, engaging, and an essential part of every child's life. I invite all children with their families to join us for this celebration of creativity and childhood at NMACC BACHPAN," Nita Ambani's statement read.

 

