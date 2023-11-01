Headlines

This actor rejected Gabbar in Sholay for another role that was cut, career got ruined, faced discrimination in Bollywood

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2024 update: CBSE marking scheme for board exams released, know how to check

Not Deepika Padukone, this actress was Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first choice for both Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat

Mahindra Thar electric SUV design patent filed, may cost around Rs 25 lakh at launch

Watch: Suryakumar Yadav turns cameraman, interviews Indian fans on streets of Marine Drive in disguise

This actor rejected Gabbar in Sholay for another role that was cut, career got ruined, faced discrimination in Bollywood

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2024 update: CBSE marking scheme for board exams released, know how to check

Not Deepika Padukone, this actress was Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first choice for both Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat

This actor rejected Gabbar in Sholay for another role that was cut, career got ruined, faced discrimination in Bollywood

Not Deepika Padukone, this actress was Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first choice for both Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat

Viral video: Kareena Kapoor Khan hugs Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani at Jio World Plaza launch, watch

Mukesh Ambani's Jio World Plaza brings this luxury Italian café to India in multi-crore deal, restaurant owned by…

Mukesh Ambani just inaugurated his newest project – the Jio World Plaza mall – with some of the most expensive and luxurious brands opening stores in the mall.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 12:01 PM IST

Launching yet another massive project in Mumbai, billionaire Mukesh Ambani has inaugurated the Jio World Plaza, the country’s biggest luxury mall, in the posh Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) area, with the red carpet seeing hoards of celebrities and Bollywood movie stars.

The Jio World Plaza, launched just in time of the festive season of Diwali, is set to have some of the most luxurious and expensive brands across the globe, with many of them opening their first-ever stores in India through the new Reliance venture.

Mukesh Ambani has now signed a deal with designer Giorgio Armani’s restaurant chain Armani Café, bringing the luxurious Italian eatery to India for the first time through the Jio World Plaza, set to open on November 1, 2023.

The Giorgio Armani Café is making a debut in India through Reliance’s JWP. The deal between Mukesh Ambani’s company and Armani has been in talks since 2020, and was finalized this year. The multi-crore deal includes the launch of Armani Café not just in Mumbai, but in other metro cities.

Armani Café is owned by Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani, whose label has already been in business with the Ambani family for several years. Emporio Armani and Armani Exchange retail rights in India were bought by Isha Ambani’s firm Reliance Brands nearly a decade ago.

Not just the Armani Café, but several other brands are also making their India debut through the Jio World Plaza, such as Balenciaga, Pottery Barn Kids, Samsung Experience Centre, EL&N Café, and Rimowa, according to the press release.

Indian designers such as Manish Malhotra, Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, Rahul Mishra, Falguni and Shane Peacock, and Ri By Ritu Kumar will also open their stores in the JWP, expanding their retail footprint across the country through Reliance.

READ | Meet Tony Khan, son of richest Pakistani man, no match for Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, his net worth is…

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

