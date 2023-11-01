Headlines

Business

Meet Tony Khan, son of richest Pakistani man, no match for Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, his net worth is…

Shahid Khan reportedly has a net worth of more than Rs 99598 crore and he is supported by his son Tony Khan, now known as Antony Rafiq Khan, who takes care of many of the business ventures of the family.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 10:40 AM IST

Pakistan is going through a difficult phase with political crisis, corruption, terrorism and other factors weakening its roots. Although Pakistan and India got independence at the same time, the two neighbours are nowhere close to each other financially. Experts believe that Pakistan is going through its darkest times till date but somehow few sharp businessmen have managed to do great. Asia’s richest person Mukesh Ambani is an Indian and any Pakistani is not in that list but that statistics don’t do justice to the fact that the richest man in Pakistan has earned recognition from all over the world. Shahid Khan is the richest person in Pakistan and his son Tony Khan is now taking the legacy forward. Shahid Khan reportedly has a net worth of more than Rs 99598 crore and he is supported by his son Tony Khan, now known as Antony Rafiq Khan, who takes care of many of the business ventures of the family.

Although Shahid Khan's key business has been manufacturing and supplying metal components through his company Flex-N-Gate, Tony Khan is popular for his sports ventures. If reports are to be believed, Tony Khan’s net worth is around Rs 12000 crore which is nowhere close to Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani who are kids of India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani. Although Tony’s roots are Pakistani, he was born and brought up in the USA's Illinois.

Tony leads a range of sports ventures including All Elite Wrestling (AEW), Jacksonville Jaguars of the National Football League (NFL) and Fulham club from Premier League. Apart from sports ventures, Khan is also a part of TruMedia Networks, Activist Artists Management and Ring of Honor (ROH).

The only thing in which Tony Khan is ahead of Mukesh Ambani’s kids is social media following. Being an active participant of most viewed sports in the world, Tony Khan enjoys a massive Instagram following of more than 189,000 followers.

