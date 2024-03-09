Twitter
HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani manages these 7 popular brands under Reliance Retail

Isha Ambani, currently Director of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited and non-executive director of Jio Financial Services Limited, is also responsible for overseeing seven mega brands under Reliance Retail.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Mar 09, 2024, 12:58 PM IST

article-main
(Image source: Instagram)
Isha Ambani Piramal, born on October 23, 1991, is the daughter of Mukesh Ambani, an Indian billionaire. She completed her education at Dhirubhai Ambani International School and Yale University, before pursuing an MBA at Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Isha Ambani worked at McKinsey & Company in New York after graduating from Stanford with an MBA and a degree in psychology. For those who don't know, McKinsey is among the largest management consulting firms globally. Getting hired at McKinsey is difficult, even for highly intelligent people. Thus, it unequivocally demonstrates Isha's intelligence.

According to numerous media reports, Jio's successful launch into India's telecom market was largely attributed to Isha Ambani's branding and marketing expertise. Isha was elevated to increasingly senior positions in various Reliance Industries Limited divisions as a result of her outstanding work with Reliance Jio.

Isha Ambani, currently Director of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited and non-executive director of Jio Financial Services Limited, is also responsible for overseeing seven mega brands under Reliance Retail.

The well-known London-based company Hamleys is well-known throughout the world for being the biggest and oldest toy store in the world. For about Rs. 620 crore, Reliance Retail, owned by Mukesh Ambani, purchased a 100% stake in Hamleys in 2019. Isha Ambani, who took over the company's leadership, is driven to push it forward.

Isha Ambani is in charge of Reliance Retail's well-known fashion label, AJIO. It was founded in 2017 because Mukesh Ambani wanted to establish his own brand and become well-known in India's apparel industry. It is currently one of the most well-liked clothing brands among young people, and the clothing brand has prospered from Isha's cool and urban branding and marketing, which have led to its continued growth.

In 2023, Reliance entered the cosmetics industry with the launch of Tira Beauty. It gained recognition in the market in less than a year. Reliance is bold to enter this market despite a number of well-known Indian brands and the desire for foreign goods. Isha Ambani is currently in charge of Tira Beauty, and expectations are high that the businesswoman will make a significant improvement in the years to come.

Reliance has launched more clothing brands than just AJIO. Mukesh Ambani launched Cover Story a few years ago, claiming that it is India's first fashion brand. Cover Story Clothing's design studio was established in London with the goal of providing fashionable clothing at an affordable price. Despite fierce competition in the clothing industry, Cover Story Clothing, led by Isha Ambani, remains profitable and continues to open physical stores across the country.

Following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Reliance Industries decided to enter the medicine delivery space. As a result, Reliance acquired a 60% equity stake in Netmeds, which was founded in 2010. The Ambanis executed a masterstroke, and Isha Ambani was tasked with pulling the strings of this medical venture.

7-Eleven is the first convenience store in the world, according to Reliance Retail's official website. It started out as a straightforward ice and drink stand in Dallas back in 1927. In the modern era, it is among the most well-known brands worldwide. After partnering with Reliance in 2021, the well-known international 7-Eleven chain made its way into the Indian market. Since the opening of its first location in Mumbai in 2021, 7-Eleven has grown in popularity in India as well. Under the Reliance Retail umbrella, the brand is led by Isha Ambani.

In 2021, Reliance Retail made its foray into the ultra-premium grocery market with the launch of Freshpik. The store is a one-stop shop for high-end clients because it provides necessary ingredients for Thai, Korean, Japanese, Indian, and Italian cuisines. As the leader of Freshpik, Isha Ambani is working hard to establish the brand not only in Mumbai but across the nation. Freshpik is currently exclusive to Mumbai.

