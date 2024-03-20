Twitter
Mukesh Ambani may lose big ‘space race’ against Sunil Mittal, Elon Musk should also worry…

As per a report by Times of India, Bharti-backed Eutelsat OneWeb has now secured demo satellite spectrum for a 90-day period through the administrative route.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 20, 2024, 10:16 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani
Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India with a massive net worth of Rs 938142 crore. He has revolutionized the telecom sector in the country by launching affordable data plans and devices for the masses through Reliance Jio. Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio has emerged as the biggest telecom operator in India and it is now gearing up to launch Starlink like satellite broadband service in the country. However, it appears that Mukesh Ambani may lose the big ‘space race’ against Sunil Mittal backed Eutelsat OneWeb.

As per a report by Times of India, Bharti-backed Eutelsat OneWeb has now secured demo satellite spectrum for a 90-day period through the administrative route. Taking a different approach from Elon Musk’s Starlink, Eutelsat OneWeb has got spectrum in 'Ka' and 'Ku' bands. The Sunil Mittal backed company is primarily focusing on business-to-business
(B2B) model. A report by the Economic Times suggests that Eutelsat OneWeb has started trials on its satellite broadband network with big clients in India's public sector entities and defense ahead of full commercial launch. The company expects to get commercial satellite spectrum allocation soon.

On the other hand, Ambani-owned satellite-based giga fiber service called JioSpaceFiber aims to provide high speed broadband services to previously inaccessible geographies within the country. Elon Musk’s Starlink has also been allowed to offer satellite broadband services in India. DoT (Department of Telecommunications) has reportedly granted Starlink the crucial Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) license. It is worth noting that getting a GMPS license doesn’t mean that hurdles for Starlink will go away. Elon Musk’s Stralink still needs a few more nods to achieve its 2022 aim of launching satellite internet service in India.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
