Mukesh Ambani backed smart city near Delhi-NCR witnesses massive growth, Rs 19130000000 booking…

Mukesh Ambani is currently the richest man in India and in Asia with a massive net worth of Rs 128749 crore. His firm Reliance Industries is the most valuable company in India right now with a market cap of Rs 1983000 crore. Led by Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries is involved in a wide range of business though its subsidiaries. One such subsidiary named Model Economic Township Limited or MET City is constructing a smart city from scratch near the national capital region. The new greenfield city is being developed in Haryana’s Jhajjar near Gurugram, a key Delhi NCR economic region. It is currently home to giants like Nihon Kohden, Panasonic, Denso and T-Suzuki. It has now recorded impressive growth figures for the fiscal year ending March 2024. The subsidiary received a total booking value of Rs 1913 crore.

In FY23-24, Reliance Industries’s MET City’s plots booking stood at 1079. Among total bookings, Rs 1004 crore came from the residential segment, while Rs 896 crore came from the industrial segment. MET City sprawls across 8,250 acres in Jhajjar district near Gurugram, Haryana.

Mukesh Ambani backed smart city near Delhi-NCR is also host to Saab’s new weapon manufacturing plant where it will produce the Carl-Gustaf M4 weapon. At the new factory, Saab will deploy complex technologies including the latest sighting technology and advanced carbon fibre winding to manufacture Carl-Gustaf M4 for the Indian armed forces, and components which may be included in other users’ systems.